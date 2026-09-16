Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 16.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kommerzialisierung der "Super-Exosomen"
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0HHJU | ISIN: SE0001552357 | Ticker-Symbol: T1D
Frankfurt
16.09.26 | 08:02
0,540 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NYORDA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NYORDA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5540,60810:20
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.09.2026 09:00 Uhr
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nyorda AB: NYORDA announces full market launch of EMNA AI, its AI visibility brand

16 September - NYORDA today announces the full market launch of EMNA AI, its dedicated brand helping businesses improve their visibility in AI-generated answers.

EMNA AI combines AI Share of Voice measurement with content creation and publisher campaigns.

As consumers turn to LLMs for product discovery, brands are competing for a place in those answers. When AI recommends a competitor and leaves a brand out, that brand risks never entering the customer's consideration set.

EMNA helps brands understand where they stand and where to take action. The tool measures how frequently they appear across relevant prompts, compares their visibility with competitors, and identifies the content and publisher sources influencing the answers and most importantly manages publisher campaigns to increase AI visibility.

"AI is shaping which brands get chosen, and being visible is becoming a key commercial priority for brands" said Matthias Stadelmeyer, CEO of NYORDA Group. "Our ambition is to help brands earn their place in this new world, with EMNA, we are putting more than 25 years of publisher relationships to work, giving brands the intelligence and connections to improve their AI visibility. For NYORDA, this is an opportunity to help shape the next chapter of digital commerce and build a new source of growth for the group."

The September market launch is supported by EMNA's new website and brand identity, giving the platform a clear, dedicated presence in the market.

Find out more at emna.ai

For further information, please contact:
Matthias Stadelmeyer, CEO NYORDA
Phone: +46 8 405 08 00
Email: ir@nyorda.com

About NYORDA AB
NYORDA AB, formerly Tradedoubler AB, is a Swedish public limited liability company listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. NYORDA is the umbrella group brand for Tradedoubler, Metapic, Appiness, Bridge Retail Media and EmnaAI.

NYORDA exists to help brands grow in a new era of digital discovery. As search, social, commerce, apps, retail media and AI-powered environments reshape how consumers find, compare and choose brands, NYORDA brings together specialist businesses that help brands increase visibility, strengthen relevance and drive measurable growth.

Together, the Group's businesses support brands across affiliate and partner marketing, influencer marketing, app marketing, retail media and AI-driven search visibility. NYORDA is driving the future of brand discovery by helping brands grow across a changing digital marketing ecosystem.

Image Attachments
EMNA AI Logo
EMNA AI Visual 1
EMNA AI Visual 2

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.