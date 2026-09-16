Nyorda AB: NYORDA announces full market launch of EMNA AI, its AI visibility brand

16 September - NYORDA today announces the full market launch of EMNA AI, its dedicated brand helping businesses improve their visibility in AI-generated answers.

EMNA AI combines AI Share of Voice measurement with content creation and publisher campaigns.



As consumers turn to LLMs for product discovery, brands are competing for a place in those answers. When AI recommends a competitor and leaves a brand out, that brand risks never entering the customer's consideration set.

EMNA helps brands understand where they stand and where to take action. The tool measures how frequently they appear across relevant prompts, compares their visibility with competitors, and identifies the content and publisher sources influencing the answers and most importantly manages publisher campaigns to increase AI visibility.

"AI is shaping which brands get chosen, and being visible is becoming a key commercial priority for brands" said Matthias Stadelmeyer, CEO of NYORDA Group. "Our ambition is to help brands earn their place in this new world, with EMNA, we are putting more than 25 years of publisher relationships to work, giving brands the intelligence and connections to improve their AI visibility. For NYORDA, this is an opportunity to help shape the next chapter of digital commerce and build a new source of growth for the group."

The September market launch is supported by EMNA's new website and brand identity, giving the platform a clear, dedicated presence in the market.

Find out more at emna.ai

For further information, please contact:

Matthias Stadelmeyer, CEO NYORDA

Phone: +46 8 405 08 00

Email: ir@nyorda.com

About NYORDA AB

NYORDA AB, formerly Tradedoubler AB, is a Swedish public limited liability company listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. NYORDA is the umbrella group brand for Tradedoubler, Metapic, Appiness, Bridge Retail Media and EmnaAI.



NYORDA exists to help brands grow in a new era of digital discovery. As search, social, commerce, apps, retail media and AI-powered environments reshape how consumers find, compare and choose brands, NYORDA brings together specialist businesses that help brands increase visibility, strengthen relevance and drive measurable growth.



Together, the Group's businesses support brands across affiliate and partner marketing, influencer marketing, app marketing, retail media and AI-driven search visibility. NYORDA is driving the future of brand discovery by helping brands grow across a changing digital marketing ecosystem.

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