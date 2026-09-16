iZafe Group AB: Dosell wins new municipal contract under Adda's framework agreement - Mora, Orsa and Älvdalen

iZafe Group AB (publ) today announces that its wholly owned subsidiary Dosell AB has entered into an agreement with the municipalities of Mora, Orsa and Älvdalen after being selected as the winning supplier in the municipalities' joint procurement of medication dispensers with associated remote care systems. The municipalities' estimated requirement amounts to approximately 120 units during the contract period.

The procurement was conducted as a renewed competitive procedure under Adda Inköpscentral's national framework agreement "Medication Dispensers with Remote Care Systems 2025". Dosell was selected as the winning supplier following an overall evaluation of price and quality and is the sole supplier under the contract.

The estimated requirement is distributed across approximately 70 units in Mora, 30 in Orsa and 20 in Älvdalen. The volumes are not guaranteed.

The contract runs from 1 December 2026 to 30 November 2028, with an option for the contracting authority to extend it by one year at a time up to and including 30 November 2030. Implementation is expected to take place gradually during the winter and spring of 2026/2027.

- This is a concrete example of how Adda's national framework agreement is being translated into municipal contracts. The fact that three municipalities with previous experience of medication dispensers have chosen Dosell in a competitive procurement where both price and quality were taken into account is a clear validation of our offering. Our focus now is on ensuring a safe and phased implementation, says Anders Segerström, CEO of iZafe Group AB.

Mora, Orsa and Älvdalen all have experience with medication dispensers and cover large geographical areas, in many cases with long distances between users and care staff. Dosell can contribute to greater independence for users while enabling health and social care staff to prioritise their resources more effectively.

Dosell is a connected medication dispenser for dose-packaged medicines that makes the correct dose available at the prescribed time, reminds the user and can issue an alert if a dose is not taken. The solution is designed to enhance patient safety and independence while making medication management in health and social care more efficient.

Contacts

Anders Segerström, Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: anders.segerstrom@izafegroup.com

Phone number: +46 70-875 14 12



iZafe Group AB (publ.)

David Bagares gata 3

111 38 Stockholm

E-mail: ir@izafegroup.com

www.izafegroup.com

eucaps.com/izafe-group

About iZafe Group AB (publ.)

iZafe Group is a Life Science company that conducts research, development and marketing of digital medical solutions and services for safer medication management at home.

The company leads the development of digital drug dispensing through the drug robot Dosell as well as the SaaS solution Pilloxa with the smart pillbox. The company's solutions reduce the risk of incorrect medication in the home, increase compliance, relieve public health care, increase the quality of life for patients and create a safer environment for relatives.

The customers consist of private individuals, pharmaceutical companies and public and private healthcare providers in Sweden, the Nordics and globally. iZafe Group primarily sells through well-established partners who already have long and deep customer relationships with the prioritized customer groups. The head office is in Stockholm.

iZafe Group AB has been listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market since 2018. The company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB. Further information is available at www.izafegroup.com

Image Attachments

ADDA Mora Alvdalen Orsa