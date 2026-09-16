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WKN: 870737 | ISIN: FI0009000681 | Ticker-Symbol: NOA3
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16.09.26 | 10:04
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.09.2026 09:10 Uhr
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Nokia Oyj: Nokia Defense and C3IA partner to accelerate digital transformation across UK defense operations

Press Release
Nokia Defense and C3IA partner to accelerate digital transformation across UK defense operations

  • Partnership combines Nokia Defense's advanced connectivity with C3IA's systems engineering, capability integration and security services expertise to support UK defense modernization.
  • Focuses on delivering resilient multi-domain capabilities spanning tactical communications, C2, sensing, autonomous systems and edge computing.
  • Builds on Nokia Defense and C3IA's participation in the UK MOD TacSys framework to enhance tactical communications and interoperability.

16 September 2026
Espoo, Finland - At the 2026 DVD (Defence Vehicle Dynamics) event, Nokia Defense and C3IA, a UK specialist in systems engineering, capability integration and security services, announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen collaboration and support the digital transformation of UK Defense. The partnership combines Nokia's expertise in advanced connectivity with C3IA's engineering, capability integration, support and security services to help deliver next-generation defense capabilities for modern, multi-domain operations.

Together, the companies will deliver resilient communications, secure information sharing and network interoperability across land, air, maritime, cyber and space domains. The collaboration also builds on Nokia Defense and C3IA's participation in the UK Ministry of Defence (MOD) Tactical Communication Systems (TacSys) framework, providing access to Nokia's full connectivity portfolio from headquarters to the tactical edge.

Modern military operations increasingly depend on the ability to securely connect people, platforms, sensors and data across multiple domains. Under the agreement, Nokia Defense and C3IA will co-develop solutions across tactical and operational communications, private 4G and 5G, situational awareness, command and control (C2), sensing, autonomous systems and edge computing. The collaboration will focus on translating advanced communications technologies into practical, integrated capabilities that address real operational requirements for the defense sector.

"Through this collaboration with C3IA, we are combining resilient, mission-critical connectivity with expertise in defense systems engineering and support services to help turn technology into operational capability and advance tactical communications and interoperability across future UK defense programs," said Mikko Viitaniemi, Vice President and Head of Nokia Defense.

"Delivering defense capability at pace requires more than technology alone. It requires the right combination of secure communications, sector expertise and systems integration. Our partnership with Nokia enables the rapid deployment of innovative capabilities that can deliver real operational value on the battlefield. Ultimately, our shared goal is to connect the battlespace, strengthen national security, and help equip the MOD for the future," said Steve Brown, Managing Director, C3IA.

Nokia Defense and C3IA participate in the UK Government's TacSys framework (RM6393) in Lot 1 (Services) and Lot 3 (Components), giving the UK MOD and other public sector organizations the ability to procure Nokia's connectivity portfolio to support future tactical communications requirements.

Nokia Defense provides secure, intelligent connectivity for defense in the AI era. Built on Nokia's global leadership across fixed, mobile, and transport networks, it delivers resilient, mission-ready communications solutions that strengthen national security and support critical operations worldwide.

Multimedia, technical information and related news
Web Page: www.nokia.com/defense-communications
Web Page: www.c3ia.co.uk

About Nokia
Nokia is the world's leading provider of network technology and enables a new era of artificial intelligence. We are developing the networks of the future that connect people, devices and intelligence. Our network solutions span fixed and mobile networks, as well as IP, optical, core, and data center networks. Our secure, AI-native network infrastructure enables the application and utilization of AI on a global scale.

About C3IA
C3IA provides technical and security services across both public and private sectors. Specialising in systems engineering, ICT, information assurance, and NCSC-assured cyber services, C3IA plays a pivotal role in supporting the delivery of critical defence programmes. C3IA is dedicated to building long-lasting relationships with our clients, partners and community, delivering exceptional value through our commitment to quality and collaboration.

Media inquiries
Nokia Press Office
Email: Press.Services@nokia.com

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© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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