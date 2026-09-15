ENvue Medical, Inc.: ENvue Medical Provides Nasdaq Listing Update

TYLER, Texas, Sept. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ENvue Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: FEED) ("ENvue" or the "Company"), a medical technology company focused on innovative solutions for enteral feeding and therapeutic ultrasound, today announced that it has received a decision from the Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the "Panel") denying the Company's request for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market. As a result, trading of the Company's common stock will be suspended and will begin trading on the OTC Markets under the same stock symbol, 'FEED', on September 16, 2026.

The Panel's decision does not affect ENvue's business operations, products, customers, or ongoing commercial activities. The Company continues to operate its business forward and remains focused on advancing the commercialization of the ENvue Navigation System and its broader medical technology portfolio, including PainShield® and UroShield®, while pursuing opportunities to expand adoption and commercialization of its technologies, supporting its customers and executing its commercial and operational strategy.

The Company is evaluating all available procedures and alternatives under the Nasdaq Listing Rules, including a further appeal.

"We are disappointed with the Panel's decision and are evaluating all available paths forward," said Doron Besser, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of ENvue Medical. "At the same time, our business continues. Our team remains focused on our customers, our products and the execution of our strategy. We will continue working to strengthen the Company and build long-term value for our shareholders."

The Company intends to provide additional information regarding the Nasdaq process and the trading status of its common stock as appropriate.

About ENvue Medical, Inc.

ENvue Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEED) is a medical technology company specializing in the advancement of intelligent, non-invasive solutions for enteral care across clinical and home care settings. Headquartered in Tyler, Texas, with research and development in Tel-Aviv and Nesher, Israel, the Company focuses on two distinct technology platforms:

ENvue Navigation Platform, developed and operated by ENvue Medical Inc., with offices in Arlington Heights, Illinois, and Tel-Aviv, Israel, is a minimally invasive electromagnetic navigation system intended to assist clinicians in placing feeding tubes into the gastrointestinal tract. FDA 510(k) cleared for adult use, ENvue provides real-time bedside visualization of tube movement and supports informed decision-making during the placement procedure. Future platform expansion may include pediatric and vascular access applications.

ENvue Medical aims to advance standards in non-invasive therapy and minimally invasive navigation, with a commitment to patient safety, clinical usability, and technology innovation across a range of healthcare environments.

Acoustic-based therapeutic technologies, including PainShield® and UroShield®, which utilize proprietary low-intensity surface acoustic wave (SAW) technology. These devices are intended for use in home or care settings and are designed to treat pain, reduce bacterial colonization, and disrupt biofilms.





Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential," or similar words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: statements regarding continued growth in feeding tube sales, expected utilization of the ENvue Navigation Platform across the Company's installed hospital base, anticipated recurring consumable demand associated with the Company's commercial model, the potential for expanded adoption within existing hospital customers and health systems, and future expectations for the ENvue business. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses the expected trading of its common stock on the OTC Markets on September 16, 2026, its long-term business plans and that it continues to work to strengthen the Company and build long-term value for its shareholders. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions, and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control and cannot be predicted or quantified; consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: (i) market acceptance of the Company's existing and new products; (ii) clinical performance and operational outcomes; (iii) delays or complications in product implementation; (iv) intense competition in the medical device industry; (v) product liability or performance issues; (vi) limitations in manufacturing or supply chain capabilities; (vii) reimbursement limitations; (viii) intellectual property protection; (ix) healthcare regulatory changes in the U.S. and abroad; and (x) the need for additional capital. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge at www.sec.gov . The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Contact:

KCSA Strategic Communications

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

PH: (212) 896-1254

envue@kcsa.com