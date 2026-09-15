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NR

WKN: A3ETVC | ISIN: CA66719E1025 | Ticker-Symbol:
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Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NORTHVIEW RESIDENTIAL REIT Chart 1 Jahr
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NORTHVIEW RESIDENTIAL REIT 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.09.2026 21:18 Uhr
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Northview Residential REIT Strengthens Leadership Team With Appointment of Sarah Walker as COO and Laura Ingram as CFO

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northview Residential REIT ("Northview" or the "REIT") (NRR.UN - TSX), today announced the appointment of Sarah Walker as Chief Operating Officer and Laura Ingram as Chief Financial Officer effective November 2, 2026.

Ms. Walker joined Northview in 2021 as Chief Financial Officer and will be appointed Chief Operating Officer, further strengthening Northview's senior leadership team. In her new role, Ms. Walker will work closely with Linay Freda, Vice President, Operations, whose experience and leadership continue to be integral to Northview's success.

"Sarah has played a key role in Northview's success over her 5 years with us, including the recapitalization transaction in 2023, leading the restructuring of credit facilities and overall leverage reduction, and supporting strategic initiatives," commented Mr. Todd Cook, President and Chief Executive Officer of Northview. "This transition reflects both the strength of Sarah's leadership and the opportunity to leverage that experience more broadly across our operations. As COO, Sarah will continue to play an instrumental role in advancing operational excellence and supporting our future growth."

With Sarah's appointment to Chief Operating Officer, we are also pleased to welcome Laura Ingram as Northview's Chief Financial Officer.Ms. Ingram brings more than 18 years of senior financial experience where she has held various executive-level finance roles in both private and publicly traded companies. Ms. Ingram's previous roles include Chief Financial Officer of Tara Energy Services, and prior to that, Chief Financial Officer of Essential Energy. In each of these roles, she has had responsibility over all finance functions.

"We are excited to welcome Laura to Northview," said Mr. Cook. "Laura's leadership, experience, and the strategic perspective that she brings will be invaluable as we continue executing our long-term strategy and delivering value to our residents, employees, and stakeholders."

About Northview Residential REIT

The REIT is a publicly traded real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario for the primary purpose of indirectly acquiring, owning and operating a portfolio of income producing rental properties in secondary markets within Canada.

To learn more about the REIT, visit www.rentnorthview.com or contact:

Todd Cook, President and Chief Executive Officer
Northview Residential REIT
Tel: (403) 531-0720
Email: tcook@nvreit.ca


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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