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WKN: 884343 | ISIN: US2253101016 | Ticker-Symbol: 2D5
Tradegate
16.09.26 | 09:39
510,00 Euro
-1,92 % -10,00
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
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500,00520,0010:21
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.09.2026 22:06 Uhr
46 Leser
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Credit Acceptance Corporation: Credit Acceptance Announces Extension of Revolving Secured Warehouse Facility and Extension of $500.0 Million Asset-Backed Financing

Southfield, Michigan, Sept. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credit Acceptance Corporation (Nasdaq: CACC) (referred to as the "Company", "Credit Acceptance", "we", "our", or "us") announced today that we extended the date on which our $500.0 million revolving secured warehouse facility (the "Facility") will cease to revolve from September 20, 2027 to September 15, 2028. The interest rate on borrowings under the Facility has been decreased from the Secured Overnight Financing Rate ("SOFR") plus 185 basis points to SOFR plus 175 basis points.

There were no other material changes to the Facility. As of September 15, 2026, we had $180.0 million outstanding under the Facility.

Additionally, we announced today that we have extended the $500.0 million asset-backed non-recourse secured financing that we entered into on August 28, 2019 (the "Financing") and to which we refer as Term ABS 2019-2. Under the amendment effecting the extension, the date on which the Financing will cease to revolve has been extended from September 15, 2026 to September 15, 2028. The amendment also increased the interest rate under the Financing from 5.43% to 5.83%.

There were no other material changes to the terms of the Financing.

Description of Credit Acceptance Corporation

We make vehicle ownership possible by providing innovative financing solutions that enable automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers regardless of their credit history. Our financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers who otherwise could not obtain financing; from repeat and referral sales generated by these same customers; and from sales to customers responding to advertisements for our financing programs, but who actually end up qualifying for traditional financing.

Without our financing programs, consumers are often unable to purchase vehicles, or they purchase unreliable ones. Further, as we report to the three national credit reporting agencies, an important ancillary benefit of our programs is that we provide consumers with an opportunity to improve their lives by improving their credit score and move on to more traditional sources of financing. Credit Acceptance is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol CACC. For more information, visit creditacceptance.com.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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