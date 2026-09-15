Jasper Therapeutics, Inc.: Jasper Therapeutics Announces Key Regulatory and Clinical Appointments

Lisa Pitt, Pharm.D., M.S.J. appointed Senior Vice President, Regulatory Affairs

Shiguang Liu, M.D., Ph.D. appointed Vice President, Clinical Development

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: JSPR) ("Jasper"), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the design and development of innovative therapies to treat immune-mediated diseases, today announced the appointments of Lisa Pitt, Pharm.D., M.S.J. as Senior Vice President, Regulatory Affairs and Shiguang Liu, M.D., Ph.D. as Vice President, Clinical Development.

"We are excited to have Lisa and Shiguang join us at Jasper following our merger with Kira Pharmaceuticals," said Jeet Mahal, President and Chief Executive Officer of Jasper. "Lisa's experience in regulatory affairs at multiple biotech companies and the FDA, along with Shiguang's expertise in clinical development in rare diseases in renal and metabolic disorders are key additions as we move forward with the development of vensobafusp alfa (KP104), briquilimab and KP701 across a number of immune diseases."

Dr. Pitt brings over 25 years of experience in leading regulatory and medical affairs across both the industry and at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Most recently, she served as Vice President, Regulatory Affairs at Aiolos Bio prior to its acquisition by GlaxoSmithKline. Prior to that, she held regulatory affairs leadership roles at NorthSea Therapeutics, Horizon Therapeutics, and Viela Bio prior to its acquisition by Horizon Therapeutics. Dr. Pitt served as Senior Regulatory Health Project Manager at the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation & Research in the former Division of Gastroenterology and Inborn Errors Products, where she managed the review of Investigation New Drug (IND), New Drug Application (NDA), and Biologic License Application (BLA) submissions. Earlier in her career, she served in Regulatory Affairs roles at AstraZeneca, PAREXEL Consulting, and Novartis. She started her career in laboratory quality assurance roles at Alpharma and Cambridge Biotech. Dr. Pitt received her Pharm.D. from the University of Maryland School of Pharmacy, an M.S.J. from Seton Hall Law School, and a Bachelor degree in Biological Sciences from the University of Delaware, and completed a post-doctoral clinical pharmacy fellowship at Novartis.

Dr. Liu joins after spending over a decade of progressive leadership roles in research and development, pharmacovigilance, and clinical development at Sanofi. Most recently, he served as Clinical Lead and Senior Clinical Research Director with a focus on rare diseases in renal and metabolic disorders and leadership in late-stage clinical trials and regulatory submissions. Prior to joining the biopharmaceutical industry, Dr. Liu held several academic appointments, including Assistant Professor at The Kidney Institute at the University of Kansas Medical Center, research faculty at the Duke University School of Medicine, and Visiting Fellow at the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences (NIEHS), National Institutes of Health (NIH). Earlier in his career, he was an Associate Professor and Attending Physician at the First Affiliated Hospital of Zhengzhou University Medical School, where he also completed his residency training. Dr. Liu received his M.D. from Zhengzhou University Medical School as well as an M.S. in Medicine and a Ph.D. in Cell Biology from the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences and Peking Union Medical College.

Material Inducement Grants

Jasper also announced that on September 14, 2026, it granted three new employees options to purchase an aggregate of 243,000 shares of voting common stock (the "Options") as material inducements to each employee's employment with Jasper in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The Options were granted pursuant to the Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. Amended and Restated 2022 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan, which was approved by the compensation committee of Jasper's board of directors on March 14, 2022 and amended and restated on June 2, 2023. The exercise price of each Option is $0.6328. Each Option will vest over four years, with 25% of the total number of shares vesting on the one-year anniversary of the date of commencement of such employee's employment with Jasper and 1/48th of the total number of shares subject to each Option vesting monthly thereafter, subject in each case to such employee's continued service to Jasper on each vesting date.

About Jasper

Jasper is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the design and development of innovative therapies to treat immune-mediated diseases. Jasper is advancing a pipeline of medicines including KP-104, briquilimab, and KP-701. KP-104 is a potential best-in-class dual-complement inhibitor that has demonstrated positive outcomes in paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and is under evaluation in other high unmet need nephrology disorders. Briquilimab is an anti-KIT antibody which has demonstrated positive clinical results both as a conditioning agent for stem cell transplant and mast cell mediated diseases such as chronic urticarias and allergic asthma. KP-701, a novel, dual-acting anti-CD79BxCD32B monoclonal antibody (mAb) for autoantibody-mediated disorders currently advancing to the clinic.

Contacts:

Alex Gray (investors)

Jasper Therapeutics

650-549-1454

agray@jaspertx.com

Argot Partners (investors and media)

kira@argotpartners.com