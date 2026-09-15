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WKN: 875072 | ISIN: US7547301090 | Ticker-Symbol: RJF
Xetra
15.09.26 | 17:35
146,10 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
USA 500
1-Jahres-Chart
RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
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RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
144,25148,0010:24
144,85147,7010:24
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.09.2026 22:18 Uhr
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Raymond James Financial Announces Key Executive Leadership Appointments

St. Petersburg, Fla., Sept. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Raymond James Financial (NYSE: RJF) announced today that Bank Segment President Steve Raney will transition into an executive consulting role on January 1, 2027, after 21 years of leading the firm's banking business. As part of the firm's long-term succession plans, RJF Chief Operating Officer Scott Curtis will lead the Bank Segment.

"Under Steve's leadership, the business has grown from approximately $41 million in annual net revenues in fiscal 2006 to nearly $1.8 billion in fiscal 2025, while becoming an increasingly important part of how we serve advisors and their clients," said RJF CEO Paul Shoukry. "Just as important, Steve has built an outstanding leadership team and a strong foundation for future growth. We are fortunate Raymond James will continue to benefit from his wealth of institutional knowledge and industry expertise."

Raney will work closely with Curtis and the Bank Segment leadership to ensure a thoughtful and orderly transition. Beyond the transition, he will continue to serve as chair of the Raymond James Bank board and a member of the TriState Capital Bank board and Raymond James' two trust company boards, as well as a member of select bank committees. Curtis has served on the Raymond James Bank board since 2019.

"It has been an honor to be part of the firm's banking story - developing intelligent solutions for clients, deepening relationships across the Private Client Group and Capital Markets businesses, and growing it into a significant business in its own right, while remaining grounded in the firm's conservative, client-first approach," Raney said. "The Bank Segment has significant opportunities ahead, and I have great confidence in Scott and the leadership team as they carry the business forward. I am equally enthusiastic about the opportunities across Raymond James and look forward to continuing to contribute to the firm's success in the years ahead."

In addition to the Bank Segment, Curtis will continue overseeing Raymond James Investment Management, Marketing, Corporate Real Estate, and Office and Procurement Services.

As part of the transition, Chief Strategy Officer Tarek Helal will oversee the Asset Management Services (AMS) division, effective January 1, 2027, in addition to his current responsibilities.

"We are making meaningful investments in technology and other capabilities to support growth plans for the Bank Segment and AMS, and this realignment will provide additional leadership focus and better position both businesses to execute on strategic opportunities," said Shoukry.

About Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) is a leading diversified financial services company providing private client group, capital markets, asset management, banking and other services to individuals, corporations and municipalities. Total client assets are $1.93 trillion. Public since 1983, the firm is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol RJF. Additional information is available at www.raymondjames.com.

To download assets and photography for editorial use, visit https://www.raymondjames.com/news-and-media/media-resources.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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