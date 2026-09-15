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WKN: A2N6VM | ISIN: US75574U1016 | Ticker-Symbol: 0SZ
Stuttgart
16.09.26 | 10:01
1,385 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
READY CAPITAL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
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READY CAPITAL CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3671,43210:24
1,3831,42310:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.09.2026 22:18 Uhr
33 Leser
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Ready Capital Corporation Declares Third Quarter 2026 Dividends

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE:RC) (the "Company") announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of common stock and Operating Partnership unit for the quarter ended September 30, 2026. This dividend is payable on October 30, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 30, 2026.

Additionally, the Company announced that its Board of Directors declared quarterly cash dividends on its 6.25% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (the "Series C Preferred Stock"), and its 6.50% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the "Series E Preferred Stock").

The Company declared a dividend of $0.390625 per share of Series C Preferred Stock payable on October 15, 2026, to Series C Preferred stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 30, 2026.

The Company declared a dividend of $0.40625 per share of Series E Preferred Stock payable on October 30, 2026, to Series E Preferred stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 30, 2026.

About Ready Capital Corporation

Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC) is a multi-strategy real estate finance company that originates, acquires, finances and services lower-to-middle-market investor and owner occupied commercial real estate loans. The Company specializes in loans backed by commercial real estate, including investor, construction, and bridge as well as U.S. Small Business Administration loans under its Section 7(a) program. Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company employs over 400 professionals nationwide.

Contact

Investor Relations
212-257-4666
InvestorRelations@readycapital.com

Media Relations
PR@readycapital.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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