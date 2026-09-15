Ready Capital Corporation Declares Third Quarter 2026 Dividends

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE:RC) (the "Company") announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of common stock and Operating Partnership unit for the quarter ended September 30, 2026. This dividend is payable on October 30, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 30, 2026.

Additionally, the Company announced that its Board of Directors declared quarterly cash dividends on its 6.25% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (the "Series C Preferred Stock"), and its 6.50% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the "Series E Preferred Stock").

The Company declared a dividend of $0.390625 per share of Series C Preferred Stock payable on October 15, 2026, to Series C Preferred stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 30, 2026.

The Company declared a dividend of $0.40625 per share of Series E Preferred Stock payable on October 30, 2026, to Series E Preferred stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 30, 2026.

About Ready Capital Corporation

Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC) is a multi-strategy real estate finance company that originates, acquires, finances and services lower-to-middle-market investor and owner occupied commercial real estate loans. The Company specializes in loans backed by commercial real estate, including investor, construction, and bridge as well as U.S. Small Business Administration loans under its Section 7(a) program. Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company employs over 400 professionals nationwide.

Contact

Investor Relations

212-257-4666

InvestorRelations@readycapital.com