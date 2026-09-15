SiriusPoint Ltd.: SiriusPoint Appoints Rachel Winoski as Chief Human Resources Officer

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Sept. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SiriusPoint Ltd. ("SiriusPoint" or the "Company") (NYSE: SPNT), a global specialty underwriter, today announced the appointment of Rachel Winoski as Chief Human Resources Officer, effective October 5, 2026.

Ms. Winoski will be based in New York and will join the Executive Leadership Team, reporting to Chief Executive Officer, Scott Egan. She joins SiriusPoint from AXA XL, where she served as Chief HR Officer for the Americas.

Ms. Winoski brings more than 15 years of HR leadership experience within the insurance industry. Throughout her career, she has led large-scale organizational transformation, supporting acquisitions and integrations, and building high-performing global HR functions. She has also driven initiatives spanning talent, culture, employee relations, reward, talent acquisition, HR operations, and belonging and inclusion.

"Rachel is an outstanding addition to SiriusPoint. She brings deep HR leadership experience, and a strong track record of building high-performing teams and cultures," said Scott Egan, Chief Executive Officer at SiriusPoint. "Rachel joins us at an exciting point in our journey. We have worked hard to create a business with a strong culture, clear values, and a relentless focus on performance. Her leadership will help us continue to strengthen our culture, invest in our people, and ensure SiriusPoint remains a place where our colleagues can grow, contribute, and do their best work."

Ms. Winoski succeeds Sarah Smith, who has served as Interim Chief Human Resources Officer since April 2026.

"I would like to thank Sarah Smith for her leadership of the HR team and her contribution to the Executive Leadership Team over the past six months," continued Mr. Egan. "I look forward to working closely with Sarah as she continues in her role as HR Director, partnering with our UK and European operations."

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint is a global underwriter of insurance and reinsurance providing solutions to clients and brokers around the world. Bermuda-headquartered with offices in New York, London, Stockholm and other locations, we are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (SPNT). We have licenses to write Property & Casualty and Accident & Health insurance and reinsurance globally. Our offering and distribution capabilities are strengthened by a portfolio of strategic partnerships with Managing General Agents and Program Administrators. With over $3.0 billion total capital, SiriusPoint's operating companies have a financial strength rating of A from AM Best, Fitch and S&P, and A3 from Moody's. For more information, please visit https://www.siriuspt.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

We make statements in this press release, and any related oral statements, that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws, which we intend to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for such forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk factors described in SiriusPoint's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any other subsequent periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and SiriusPoint undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise

Contacts

Investor Relations

Liam Blackledge, SiriusPoint

Liam.Blackledge@siriuspt.com

+44 203 772 3082

Media

Natalie King, SiriusPoint

Natalie.King@siriuspt.com

+44 7707 288817