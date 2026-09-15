Evolution Petroleum Corporation: Evolution Petroleum Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2026 Results

- Fiscal Q4 Net Income Rebounds from Q3 to $4.6 Million -

- Adjusted EBITDA More Than Doubles Sequentially to $6.5 Million -

HOUSTON, Sept. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSE American: EPM) ("Evolution" or the "Company") today announced its financial and operating results for its fiscal fourth quarter and full year ended June 30, 2026. On September 10, 2026, Evolution also declared its 17th consecutive $0.12 cash dividend per common share, payable on September 30, 2026, marking its 52nd consecutive quarterly cash dividend payment.

Financial & Operational Highlights

($ in thousands) Q4 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2026 % Change

Q4/Q4 % Change

Q4/Q3 Average BOEPD 6,901 7,198 6,700 (4 - - 3 - Revenues - 24,208 - 21,108 - 20,168 15 - 20 - Net Income (Loss)(1) - 4,614 - 3,412 - (8,932 - 35 - NM Adjusted Net Income (Loss)(2) - (587 - - 1,129 - (2,941 - NM (80 - - Adjusted EBITDA(3) - 6,522 - 8,572 - 3,107 (24 - - 110 -

(1) "NM" means "Not Meaningful."

(2) Adjusted Net Income is a non-GAAP financial measure; see the non-GAAP reconciliation schedules to the most comparable GAAP measures at the end of this release for more information.

(3) Adjusted EBITDA is Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization and is a non-GAAP financial measure; see the non-GAAP reconciliation schedules to the most comparable GAAP measures at the end of this release for more information.

Fiscal Q4 production was 6,901 average barrels of oil equivalent per day ("BOEPD"), up 3% quarter-over-quarter, with oil accounting for 68% of revenue, natural gas accounting for 18%, and natural gas liquids ("NGLs") accounting for 14% of revenue during the quarter.

Fiscal year 2026 production was 7,077 BOEPD, above 7,074 BOEPD in fiscal 2025.

Higher realized oil and NGL prices, together with increased production, drove a 20% increase in revenue to $24.2 million from fiscal Q3 to Q4.

Adjusted EBITDA more than doubled sequentially to $6.5 million from $3.1 million, while LOE per BOE improved approximately 5% to $20.35 from $21.49.

Returned $4.3 million to shareholders in the form of cash dividends during fiscal Q4 and $16.9 million for fiscal year 2026.

Ended the current year with total proved reserves of 27.2 MMBOE, compared with 27.1 MMBOE at June 30, 2025, replacing more than 100% of fiscal 2026 production of 2.6 MMBOE.

Permian/Midland Basin Mineral and Royalty Acquisition

Subsequent to quarter-end, on August 20, 2026, Evolution completed the acquisition of mineral and royalty interests ("M&R") in the core Midland Basin ("Permian Minerals") for approximately $16.0 million. The acquired assets include approximately 3,420 net royalty acres across Reagan, Upton, Glasscock, Midland, and Martin Counties, Texas, and included 832 producing wells, 7 completed wells, 34 drilled but uncompleted wells ("DUCs"), 27 permitted wells, and approximately 1,257 upside locations increasing our exposure to high-margin current production and future operator-led activity, with no development capital required net to Evolution. The acquisition was funded with $12.8 million of net proceeds from the Company's concurrent public offering of 4.3 million common shares and $3.2 million of borrowings under its Senior Secured Credit Facility.

Management Comments

Kelly Loyd, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "Fiscal 2026 was another important year for Evolution as we broadened the portfolio with strategic acquisitions, maintained $0.48 per share in dividends, and increased proved reserves over and above the roughly 2.6 MMBOE we produced during the year. Underpinning our shareholder return strategy is the durability and continued renewal of our asset base. During the year, acquisitions and drilling activity from our non-operated and royalty assets added fresh sources of production and cash flow alongside our mature, long-life properties. Just as important, we finished the year with momentum. Many of the temporary items that weighed on fiscal Q3 rolled off as expected, and fiscal Q4 revenues rose 20% and Adjusted EBITDA more than doubled quarter over quarter.

"Continuing with the year-end momentum, we begin fiscal 2027 on a high note. We added another highly accretive acquisition, with the purchase of our Permian Minerals position, adding over 1,000 near- and long-term undeveloped drilling locations. This, combined with new operations at our recently added Louisiana minerals and royalty positions and ongoing activity across our existing portfolio of non-op working and mineral and royalty interests, fiscal 2027 is poised to benefit from fresh production adds from multiple, complementary sources.

"We continue to build Evolution into a more robust energy company with long-life producing properties and significant upside development from both our non-operated working interest assets and our recently added minerals and royalty positions. We now have meaningful mineral and royalty interests with a significant number of cost-free future drilling locations as well as attractive non-operated development locations in four of the top five most active basins in the U.S., by rig count (Permian, SCOOP/STACK, Williston, and Haynesville). This strategy of adding mineral and royalty interests creates more ways to add value and provides greater flexibility for capital allocation. We believe this combination presents a stronger model for Evolution and one we intend to keep advancing that will support our dividend and compound value for shareholders over time."

Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Total revenues increased 15% to $24.2 million compared to $21.1 million in the year-ago quarter. The change was driven primarily by a 20% increase in average realized equivalent prices, partially offset by a 4% decrease in average daily production.

Lease operating costs ("LOE") increased to $12.8 million compared to $11.4 million in the year-ago quarter. The prior-year period included a $1.9 million credit from the operator of one of our Barnett Shale properties due to a joint venture audit. On a per-unit basis, as adjusted for the prior-year credit, LOE was $20.35 per BOE compared to $20.25 per BOE in the year-ago quarter.

Depletion, depreciation, and accretion expense was $5.6 million compared to $5.8 million in the year-ago period. On a per-BOE basis, the Company's current quarter depletion rate was $8.29 per BOE, compared to $8.27 per BOE in the year-ago period.

General and administrative ("G&A") expenses (excluding stock-based compensation) decreased to $1.8 million compared to $2.0 million in the year-ago quarter. On a per-BOE basis, G&A (excluding stock-based compensation) was $2.80 compared to $2.99 in the year-ago period.

The Company reported net income of $4.6 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, compared to $3.4 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, in the year-ago period. Higher revenues are primarily driven by increased realized pricing. Excluding the impact of selected items, which include net gains (losses) on the unrealized portion of hedges, the Company reported an adjusted net loss of $0.6 million, compared to adjusted net income of $1.1 million in the year-ago period.1

Adjusted EBITDA was $6.5 million compared to $8.6 million in the year-ago quarter. The decrease was primarily due to realized losses on derivative contracts in the current-year period compared to realized gains on derivative contracts in the prior-year period.2

Production & Pricing

Average price per unit: Q4 2026 Q4 2025 % Change Y/Y Crude oil (BBL) - 90.74 - 60.82 49 - Natural gas (MCF) 2.13 2.76 (23 - - Natural Gas Liquids (BBL) 32.49 25.50 27 - Equivalent (BOE) 38.55 32.23 20 -

Total production for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 decreased to 6,901 net BOEPD compared to 7,198 net BOEPD in the year-ago period. Total production for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 included approximately 2,000 barrels per day ("BOPD") of crude oil, 3,791 BOEPD of natural gas, and 1,110 BOEPD of NGLs. Fiscal 2025 fourth quarter benefited from flush production from new wells brought online during that quarter. The year-over-year change in production largely reflects these wells following their expected declines over fiscal 2026. Fiscal 2026 did benefit from higher production from SCOOP/STACK, driven by the August 2025 Minerals Acquisition and new-well activity, along with a contribution from M&R interests acquired in the Haynesville and Bossier shale in Louisiana.

The Company's average realized commodity price (excluding the impact of derivative contracts) increased 20% to $38.55 per BOE in fiscal Q4, compared to $32.23 per BOE in the year-ago period.

Operations Update

At SCOOP/STACK, Evolution continued to benefit from its combination of working interests and M&R interests. Production remained strong while operating costs improved, reflecting the growing contribution from the minerals and royalty portfolio. Fiscal Q4 production averaged 1,275 BOEPD, up about 14% from the prior-year quarter, while LOE declined to $10.33 per BOE from $11.05 in the prior-year quarter. Third-party operators remain active around the Company's acreage, providing continued development visibility, with ten gross working-interest wells brought online in fiscal 2026, and approximately ten already expected to be brought online in fiscal 2027 so far. During the year, across our combined SCOOP/STACK portfolio (working interests and M&R interests), our operators brought online 31 gross wells. As of July 31st, we have an interest in 725 gross producing wells, 36 gross wells that have either been identified as Proved Undeveloped ("PUDs") or are already in various stages of drilling and completion, and over 360 additional gross locations.

(1) Adjusted net income (loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure; see the non-GAAP reconciliation schedules to the most comparable GAAP measures at the end of this release for more information.

(2) Adjusted EBITDA is Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization and is a non-GAAP financial measure; see the non-GAAP reconciliation schedules to the most comparable GAAP measures at the end of this release for more information.

In Louisiana, operator activity across the Haynesville and Bossier positions continues to progress, with wells moving through various stages of development and into production. As of July 31st, the portfolio included approximately 90 producing gross wells, 16 wells in various stages of drilling or completion, 35 pre-permitted wells, and over 60 additional identified gross locations.

Operating performance at our TexMex assets in Louisiana, Texas and New Mexico continued to improve during the fiscal fourth quarter as workover and optimization activity progressed. The operator continues to identify opportunities to restore and enhance production from the existing well base, and the Company expects the TexMex assets to be an important contributor to the overall cash flow as those efforts continue.

At Chaveroo, production increased meaningfully during fiscal 2026, benefiting from a full year of production from the wells brought online during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025. Average production increased to approximately 260 BOEPD from 175 BOEPD in fiscal 2025. The Company has secured six drilling permits and is in discussions with its partner regarding the timing of future drilling.

Across the Company's legacy assets, the focus remains on maintaining base production, improving operating reliability, and pursuing selective drilling and workover opportunities. Operational issues that affected several properties earlier in fiscal 2026 improved as the year progressed.

Balance Sheet, Liquidity, and Capital Spending

On June 30, 2026, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $6.1 million, outstanding borrowings of $56.5 million, and $0.8 million in letters of credit outstanding under its Senior Secured Credit Facility, and a weighted average interest rate of 6.69%. Availability under the facility was $7.7 million, bringing total liquidity to $13.9 million. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, Evolution paid $4.3 million in common stock dividends, $1.7 million for minerals acquisitions, and incurred $1.5 million in capital expenditures. These cash outlays were partially offset by cash received of $3.1 million from its SCOOP/STACK non-core, non-producing mineral acreage divestiture. Evolution also received net proceeds of $1.0 million, net of $0.1 million of offering costs paid, from the sale of shares of common stock under its At-The-Market equity sales agreement. The Company had total net cash provided by operating activities of $6.8 million for the quarter.

On August 20, 2026, Evolution entered into a letter agreement with MidFirst Bank pursuant to which the borrowing base on the Company's Senior Secured Credit Facility was temporarily increased from $65.0 million to $73.0 million from August 20, 2026 until October 20, 2026, unless redetermined earlier in accordance with the credit agreement. Pro forma for the Permian Minerals acquisition, after taking into account the common stock offering in August 2026, additional net borrowings of $3.2 million under our Senior Secured Credit Facility, and the temporary increase in the Company's revolving borrowing base, Evolution had 40.2 million shares of common stock outstanding and total liquidity of approximately $19 million.

Cash Dividend on Common Stock

On September 10, 2026, Evolution's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.12 per share of common stock, payable on September 30, 2026, to common stockholders of record on September 21, 2026. This will be the 52nd consecutive quarterly cash dividend on the Company's common stock since December 31, 2013. To date, Evolution has returned approximately $151.7 million, or $4.53 per share, back to stockholders in common stock dividends.

Conference Call

As previously announced, Evolution Petroleum will host a conference call on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. CT to review its fiscal fourth quarter 2026 financial and operating results. Participants can join online at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=ai980iXu or by dialing (844) 481-2813. Dial-in participants should ask to join the Evolution Petroleum Corporation call. A replay will be available through September 15, 2027, via the provided webcast link and on Evolution's Investor Relations website at www.ir.evolutionpetroleum.com.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation is an independent energy company focused on maximizing total shareholder returns through the ownership of and investment in working and royalty interests in onshore oil and natural gas properties in the U.S. The Company aims to build and maintain a diversified portfolio of long-life oil and natural gas properties through acquisitions, selective development opportunities, production enhancements, and other exploitation efforts. Visit www.evolutionpetroleum.com for more information.

Cautionary Statement

All forward-looking statements contained in this press release regarding the Company's current and future expectations, potential results, and plans and objectives involve a wide range of risks and uncertainties. Statements herein using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "may," "plans," "outlook," "should," "will," and words of similar meaning are forward-looking statements. Although the Company's expectations are based on business, engineering, geological, financial, and operating assumptions that it believes to be reasonable, many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from its expectations. The Company gives no assurance that its goals will be achieved. These factors and others are detailed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Contact

Investor Relations

(713) 935-0122

ir@evolutionpetroleum.com

Evolution Petroleum Corporation

Proved Reserves as of June 30, 2026

Our proved reserves as of June 30, 2026, were estimated by our independent reservoir engineers, Cawley, Gillespie and Associates, Inc. and DeGolyer and MacNaughton, both worldwide petroleum consultants.

The SEC sets rules related to reserve estimation and disclosure requirements for oil and natural gas companies. These rules require disclosure of oil and natural gas proved reserves by significant geographic area, using the trailing 12-month average price, calculated as the unweighted arithmetic average of the first-day-of-the-month price for each month within the 12-month period prior to the end of the reporting period, rather than year-end prices, and allows the use of new technologies in the determination of proved reserves if those technologies have been demonstrated empirically to lead to reliable conclusions about reserve volumes. Subject to limited exceptions, the rules also require that proved undeveloped reserves may only be classified as such if a development plan has been adopted indicating that they are scheduled to be drilled within five years.

For more information on the Company's reserves, see our Supplemental Disclosure about Oil and Natural Gas Properties included on Form 10-K filed with the SEC for the year ended June 30, 2026.

Oil Natural Gas NGLs Total Proved Reserves Reserve Category (MBbls) (MMcf) (MBbls) (MBOE) Proved Developed Producing 7,049 67,400 3,750 22,032 Proved Non-Producing 301 259 5 349 Proved Undeveloped 3,275 6,533 472 4,836 Total Proved 10,625 74,192 4,227 27,217

Oil Natural Gas NGLs Total Proved Reserves Asset (MBbls) (MMcf) (MBbls) (MBOE) SCOOP/STACK 1,325 15,080 1,112 4,950 Chaveroo Field 2,714 877 187 3,047 Jonah Field 181 18,484 238 3,500 Williston Basin 1,674 1,337 332 2,229 Barnett Shale 73 29,366 1,738 6,705 Hamilton Dome Field 1,684 - - 1,684 Delhi Field 1,658 - 620 2,278 TexMex and Other 1,316 9,048 - 2,824 Total Proved 10,625 74,192 4,227 27,217

Evolution Petroleum Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Years Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2026 2025 Revenues Crude oil - 16,514 - 12,833 - 10,474 - 50,556 - 51,102 Natural gas 4,413 5,648 7,284 25,038 23,516 Natural gas liquids 3,281 2,627 2,410 10,749 11,222 Total revenues 24,208 21,108 20,168 86,343 85,840 Operating costs Lease operating costs 12,782 11,367 12,959 50,338 49,338 Depletion, depreciation, and accretion 5,606 5,821 5,294 22,780 21,993 General and administrative expenses 2,355 2,580 2,473 9,745 10,334 Total operating costs 20,743 19,768 20,726 82,863 81,665 Income (loss) from operations 3,465 1,340 (558 - 3,480 4,175 Other income (expense) Net gain (loss) on derivative contracts 2,603 3,696 (9,869 - (2,850 - 473 Interest and other income 26 27 24 72 191 Interest expense (969 - (678 - (960 - (3,849 - (2,970 - Income (loss) before income taxes 5,125 4,385 (11,363 - (3,147 - 1,869 Income tax (expense) benefit (511 - (973 - 2,431 718 (396 - Net income (loss) - 4,614 - 3,412 - (8,932 - - (2,429 - - 1,473 Net income (loss) per common share: Basic - 0.13 - 0.10 - (0.26 - - (0.08 - - 0.03 Diluted - 0.13 - 0.10 - (0.26 - - (0.08 - - 0.03 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 35,070 33,553 34,315 34,251 33,158 Diluted 35,262 33,723 34,315 34,251 33,323

Evolution Petroleum Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts) June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents - 6,137 - 2,507 Receivables from crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids revenues 10,089 10,804 Derivative contract assets 2,094 1,777 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,199 2,287 Total current assets 20,519 17,375 Property and equipment, net of depletion, depreciation, and impairment Oil and natural gas properties, net - full-cost method of accounting, of which none were excluded from amortization 146,967 142,248 Other noncurrent assets Derivative contract assets 478 198 Other assets, net 734 431 Total assets - 168,698 - 160,252 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable - 13,817 - 12,901 Accrued liabilities and other 5,674 6,909 Derivative contract liabilities 2,865 1,577 Total current liabilities 22,356 21,387 Long term liabilities Senior secured credit facility 56,500 37,500 Deferred income taxes 5,271 6,234 Asset retirement obligations 23,626 21,535 Derivative contract liabilities 190 1,783 Operating lease liability 351 - Total liabilities 108,294 88,439 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Common stock; par value $0.001; 100,000,000 shares authorized: issued and outstanding 35,949,843 and 34,337,188 shares as of June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively 36 34 Additional paid-in capital 54,611 46,650 Retained earnings 5,757 25,129 Total stockholders' equity 60,404 71,813 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity - 168,698 - 160,252

Evolution Petroleum Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(In thousands) Three Months Ended Years Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2026 2025 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) - 4,614 - 3,412 - (8,932 - - (2,429 - - 1,473 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depletion, depreciation, and accretion 5,606 5,821 5,294 22,780 21,993 Stock-based compensation 599 622 595 2,344 2,482 Settlement of asset retirement obligations (15 - (39 - (51 - (246 - (385 - Deferred income taxes 1,442 1,662 (1,106 - (963 - (468 - Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative contracts (5,777 - (2,934 - 7,621 (902 - 492 Accrued settlements on derivative contracts (47 - (137 - 688 631 (251 - Amortization of debt issuance costs 39 - 39 156 - Other 25 (1 - 7 24 (8 - Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables from crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids revenues (403 - 109 74 1,180 75 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (214 - 1,525 (1,120 - 25 2,925 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities and other 1,355 416 1,227 918 4,798 State and federal taxes payable (425 - - (847 - - (74 - Net cash provided by operating activities 6,799 10,456 3,489 23,518 33,052 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisitions of oil and natural gas properties (1,680 - (6,868 - (4,662 - (22,988 - (9,019 - Proceeds from the sale of unproved oil and natural gas properties 3,093 - - 3,093 - Capital expenditures for oil and natural gas properties (1,360 - (4,721 - (1,263 - (7,280 - (12,623 - Net cash used in investing activities 53 (11,589 - (5,925 - (27,175 - (21,642 - Cash flows from financing activities: Common stock dividends paid (4,330 - (4,123 - (4,261 - (16,943 - (16,347 - Common stock repurchases, including stock surrendered for tax withholding - (180 - (43 - (225 - (442 - Borrowings under senior secured credit facility - 2,000 2,000 22,000 2,000 Repayments of senior secured credit facility - - - (3,000 - (4,000 - Debt issuance costs - (90 - - (379 - (90 - Issuance of common stock 1,126 436 3,672 6,070 3,840 Offering costs (127 - (4 - (78 - (236 - (310 - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (3,331 - (1,961 - 1,290 7,287 (15,349 - Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 3,521 (3,094 - (1,146 - 3,630 (3,939 - Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 2,616 5,601 3,762 2,507 6,446 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period - 6,137 - 2,507 - 2,616 - 6,137 - 2,507

Evolution Petroleum Corporation

Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Adjusted EBITDA and Net income (loss) and earnings per share excluding selected items are non-GAAP financial measures that are used as supplemental financial measures by our management and by external users of our financial statements, such as investors, commercial banks, and others, to assess our operating performance as compared to that of other companies in our industry, without regard to financing methods, capital structure, or historical costs basis. We use these measures to assess our ability to incur and service debt and fund capital expenditures. Our Adjusted EBITDA and Net income (loss) and earnings per share, excluding selected items, should not be considered alternatives to net income (loss), operating income (loss), cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities, or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our Adjusted EBITDA and Net income (loss) and earnings per share excluding selected items may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of another company because all companies may not calculate Adjusted EBITDA and Net income (loss) and earnings per share excluding selected items in the same manner.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) plus interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation, depletion, and accretion (DD&A), stock-based compensation, ceiling test impairment, and other impairments, unrealized loss (gain) on change in fair value of derivatives, and other non-recurring or non-cash expense (income) items.

Three Months Ended Years Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2026 2025 Net income (loss) - 4,614 - 3,412 - (8,932 - - (2,429 - - 1,473 Adjusted by: Interest expense 969 678 960 3,849 2,970 Income tax expense (benefit) 511 973 (2,431 - (718 - 396 Depletion, depreciation, and accretion 5,606 5,821 5,294 22,780 21,993 Stock-based compensation 599 622 595 2,344 2,482 Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative contracts (5,777 - (2,934 - 7,621 (902 - 492 Adjusted EBITDA - 6,522 - 8,572 - 3,107 - 24,924 - 29,806

Evolution Petroleum Corporation

Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Adjusted Net Income (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Years Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2026 2025 As Reported: Net income (loss), as reported - 4,614 - 3,412 - (8,932 - - (2,429 - - 1,473 Impact of Selected Items: Unrealized loss (gain) on commodity contracts (5,777 - (2,934 - 7,621 (902 - 492 Selected items, before income taxes - (5,777 - - (2,934 - - 7,621 - (902 - - 492 Income tax effect of selected items(1) (576 - (651 - 1,630 (206 - 104 Selected items, net of tax - (5,201 - - (2,283 - - 5,991 - (696 - - 388 As Adjusted: Net income (loss), excluding selected items(2) - (587 - - 1,129 - (2,941 - - (3,125 - - 1,861 Undistributed earnings allocated to unvested restricted stock (103 - (93 - (105 - (393 - (367 - Net income (loss), excluding selected items for earnings per share calculation - (690 - - 1,036 - (3,046 - - (3,518 - - 1,494 Net income (loss) per common share - Basic, as reported - 0.13 - 0.10 - (0.26 - - (0.08 - - 0.03 Impact of selected items (0.15 - (0.07 - 0.17 (0.02 - 0.02 Net income (loss) per common share - Basic, excluding selected items(2) - (0.02 - - 0.03 - (0.09 - - (0.10 - - 0.05 Net income (loss) per common share - Diluted, as reported - 0.13 - 0.10 - (0.26 - - (0.08 - - 0.03 Impact of selected items (0.15 - (0.07 - 0.17 (0.02 - 0.01 Net income (loss) per common share - Diluted, excluding selected items(2)(3) - (0.02 - - 0.03 - (0.09 - - (0.10 - - 0.04

(1) The tax impact for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, is represented using estimated tax rates of 10.0% and 22.2%, respectively. The tax impact for the three months ended March 31, 2026, is represented using estimated tax rates of 21.4%. The tax impact for the years ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, is represented using estimated tax rates of 22.8% and 21.2%, respectively.

(2) Net income (loss) and earnings per share excluding selected items are non-GAAP financial measures presented as supplemental financial measures to enable a user of the financial information to understand the impact of these items on reported results. These financial measures should not be considered an alternative to net income (loss), operating income (loss), cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities, or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and earnings per share may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of another company because all companies may not calculate Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and earnings per share in the same manner.

(3) The impact of selected items for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, were each calculated based upon weighted average diluted shares of 35.1 million and 33.7 million, respectively, due to the net income (loss), excluding selected items. The impact of selected items for the three months ended March 31, 2026, was calculated based upon weighted average diluted shares of 34.3 million due to the net income (loss), excluding selected items. The impact of selected items for the years ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, were each calculated based upon weighted average diluted shares of 34.3 million and 33.3 million, respectively, due to the net income (loss), excluding selected items.





Evolution Petroleum Corporation

Supplemental Information on Oil and Natural Gas Operations (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per unit and per BOE amounts) Three Months Ended Years Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2026 2025 Revenues: Crude oil - 16,514 - 12,833 - 10,474 - 50,556 - 51,102 Natural gas 4,413 5,648 7,284 25,038 23,516 Natural gas liquids 3,281 2,627 2,410 10,749 11,222 Total revenues - 24,208 - 21,108 - 20,168 - 86,343 - 85,840 Lease operating costs: Ad valorem and production taxes - 1,438 - 1,381 - 1,317 - 4,763 - 5,709 Gathering, transportation, and other costs 2,746 2,765 2,834 11,139 11,357 Other lease operating costs 8,598 7,221 8,808 34,436 32,272 Total lease operating costs - 12,782 - 11,367 - 12,959 - 50,338 - 49,338 Depletion of full cost proved oil and natural gas properties - 5,205 - 5,418 - 4,900 - 21,197 - 20,374 Production: Crude oil (MBBL) 182 211 177 759 766 Natural gas (MMCF) 2,069 2,045 1,968 8,428 8,409 Natural gas liquids (MBBL) 101 103 98 419 414 Equivalent (MBOE)(1) 628 655 603 2,583 2,582 Average daily production (BOEPD)(1) 6,901 7,198 6,700 7,077 7,074 Average price per unit(2)- Crude oil (BBL) - 90.74 - 60.82 - 59.18 - 66.61 - 66.71 Natural gas (MCF) 2.13 2.76 3.70 2.97 2.80 Natural Gas Liquids (BBL) 32.49 25.50 24.59 25.65 27.11 Equivalent (BOE)(1) - 38.55 - 32.23 - 33.45 - 33.43 - 33.25 Average cost per unit: Ad valorem and production taxes - 2.29 - 2.11 - 2.18 - 1.84 - 2.21 Gathering, transportation, and other costs 4.37 4.22 4.70 4.31 4.40 Other lease operating costs 13.69 11.02 14.61 13.33 12.50 Total lease operating costs - 20.35 - 17.35 - 21.49 - 19.48 - 19.11 Depletion of full cost proved oil and natural gas properties - 8.29 - 8.27 - 8.13 - 8.21 - 7.89

(1) Equivalent oil reserves are defined as six MCF of natural gas and 42 gallons of NGLs to one barrel of oil conversion ratio, which reflects energy equivalence and not price equivalence. Natural gas prices per MCF and NGL prices per barrel often differ significantly from the equivalent amount of oil.

(2) Amounts exclude the impact of cash paid or received on the settlement of derivative contracts since we did not elect to apply hedge accounting.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation

Summary of Production Volumes and Average Sales Price (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, 2026 2025 2026 Volume Price Volume Price Volume Price Production: Crude oil (MBBL) SCOOP/STACK 28 - 98.33 32 - 64.15 27 - 69.24 Chaveroo Field 20 92.98 30 58.47 20 63.87 Jonah Field 6 86.28 6 59.83 6 63.70 Williston Basin 29 93.70 33 56.39 28 64.57 Barnett Shale 2 91.58 2 59.14 2 66.12 Hamilton Dome Field 33 77.51 34 52.99 32 57.23 Delhi Field 49 91.82 56 67.03 43 43.24 Other 15 94.28 18 63.66 19 70.28 Total 182 - 90.74 211 - 60.82 177 - 59.18 Natural gas (MMCF) SCOOP/STACK 358 - 3.23 312 - 3.20 389 - 4.13 Jonah Field 688 1.23 691 2.49 675 3.45 Williston Basin 25 3.22 26 2.17 24 3.28 Barnett Shale 853 2.33 945 2.84 801 3.87 TexMex and Other 145 2.36 71 2.64 79 2.19 Total 2,069 - 2.13 2,045 - 2.76 1,968 - 3.70 Natural gas liquids (MBBL) SCOOP/STACK 28 - 29.33 18 - 23.27 27 - 19.01 Jonah Field 7 33.15 8 26.84 8 25.50 Williston Basin 6 22.96 7 18.34 7 18.47 Barnett Shale 50 32.59 53 26.77 47 28.49 Delhi Field 10 47.56 17 25.66 9 23.36 Total 101 - 32.49 103 - 25.50 98 - 24.59 Equivalent (MBOE)(1) SCOOP/STACK 116 - 40.64 102 - 34.10 119 - 33.66 Chaveroo Field 20 92.98 30 58.47 20 63.87 Jonah Field 128 12.85 129 17.91 127 23.12 Williston Basin 39 75.77 44 46.33 39 52.02 Barnett Shale 194 19.54 213 19.95 183 25.09 Hamilton Dome Field 33 77.51 34 52.99 32 57.23 Delhi Field 59 84.55 73 57.27 52 39.44 TexMex and Other 39 44.39 30 43.95 31 45.49 Total 628 - 38.55 655 - 32.23 603 - 33.45 Average daily production (BOEPD)(1) SCOOP/STACK 1,275 1,121 1,322 Chaveroo Field 220 330 222 Jonah Field 1,407 1,418 1,411 Williston Basin 429 484 433 Barnett Shale 2,132 2,341 2,033 Hamilton Dome Field 363 374 356 Delhi Field 648 802 578 TexMex and Other 427 328 345 Total 6,901 7,198 6,700

(1) Equivalent oil reserves are defined as six MCF of natural gas and 42 gallons of NGLs to one barrel of oil conversion ratio, which reflects energy equivalence and not price equivalence. Natural gas prices per MCF and NGL prices per barrel often differ significantly from the equivalent amount of oil.



Evolution Petroleum Corporation

Summary of Average Production Costs (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, Production costs (in thousands, except per BOE): 2026 2025 2026 Total lease operating costs(1) Amount per BOE Amount per BOE Amount per BOE SCOOP/STACK - 1,196 - 10.33 - 1,130 - 11.05 - 1,064 - 8.96 Chaveroo Field 338 16.90 501 16.65 320 15.92 Jonah Field 1,737 13.53 1,928 14.91 2,047 16.21 Williston Basin 1,249 31.88 1,159 26.48 1,162 30.09 Barnett Shale(2) 3,512 18.11 1,850 8.67 3,747 20.49 Hamilton Dome Field 1,422 43.12 1,523 44.36 1,226 37.73 Delhi Field 1,710 29.18 2,087 28.73 1,836 34.13 TexMex and Other 1,618 41.57 1,189 41.47 1,557 57.61 Total - 12,782 - 20.35 - 11,367 - 17.35 - 12,959 - 21.49

(1) Total lease operating costs includes lifting costs; workover expenses; and gathering, transportation, processing and other expenses.

(2) Barnett Shale lease operating costs for the three months ended June 30, 2025, contains a $1.9 million credit from one of our operators due to a joint venture audit.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation

Summary of Open Derivative Contracts (Unaudited)

For more information on the Company's hedging practices, see Note 7 to its financial statements included on Form 10-K filed with the SEC for the year ended June 30, 2026.

The Company has the following open crude oil and natural gas derivative contracts:

Volumes in Weighted Average Price per MMBTU/BBL Period Commodity Instrument MMBTU/BBL Swap Sub Floor Floor Ceiling July 2026 - September 2026 Crude Oil Fixed-Price

Swap 43,870 - 60.77 January 2027 - December 2027 Crude Oil Fixed-Price

Swap 199,662 68.43 July 2026 - December 2026 Crude Oil Two-Way Collar 121,892 - 63.28 - 73.26 January 2027 - December 2027 Crude Oil Two-Way Collar 273,839 62.28 74.57 September 2026 - December 2026 Crude Oil Three-Way

Collar 67,002 - 50.00 58.83 70.36 July 2026 - December 2026 Natural Gas Fixed-Price

Swap 1,745,693 3.63 January 2027 - December 2027 Natural Gas Fixed-Price

Swap 1,946,285 3.41 July 2026 - December 2026 Natural Gas Two-Way Collar 1,177,472 3.57 4.71 January 2027 - June 2027 Natural Gas Two-Way Collar 1,235,604 3.27 4.92

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