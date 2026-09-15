First Western Financial, Inc.: First Western Trust Continues to Attract Top Banking Talent with Appointment of Bill Sullivan

DENVER, Sept. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Western Trust, a subsidiary of First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYFW), announces the appointment of Bill Sullivan as Executive Director of Strategic Planning. His decision to join First Western reflects the company's momentum, the strength of its platform and the opportunity experienced professionals see to make a meaningful impact for clients and communities.

In this new role, Sullivan will evaluate and implement strategic growth initiatives, expand relationships across the company's markets, support recruiting efforts and help strengthen awareness of the First Western Trust brand. He joins an established team whose expertise, commitment and client focus have helped position First Western as a differentiated financial partner for successful individuals, families and businesses across the Western United States.

"Talented professionals choose organizations where they see a compelling future, and Bill's decision to join First Western speaks to the momentum we are building," said Scott Wylie, Founder, Chairman and CEO of First Western Trust. "He brings deep market knowledge, strong relationships and a valuable perspective that will further strengthen the exceptional team and platform already serving our clients. We are excited to welcome him as we continue building on that foundation."

"Bill understands both the opportunities and complexities facing successful individuals, families and businesses across our markets," said Julie Courkamp, President and Chief Operating Officer of First Western Trust. "His experience, relationships and entrepreneurial perspective will help us translate our strategy into meaningful growth while preserving the personalized, relationship-driven approach that differentiates First Western."

Sullivan brings nearly four decades of banking leadership, deep knowledge of the Colorado market and a strong record of building relationships with business owners and community leaders. Most recently, he spent more than a decade leading BOK Financial's Colorado market as President and Chief Executive Officer. A former business owner himself, Sullivan understands the challenges entrepreneurs face and the role a responsive financial partner can play in helping their businesses grow, create jobs and contribute to the local economy.

"Over the past nine months, I have had the opportunity to reflect on what I wanted from my next chapter, and I could not be more pleased to join First Western Trust," Sullivan said. "I was drawn to the company's Colorado roots, its commitment to supporting entrepreneurs throughout the Western United States and its entrepreneurial spirit. First Western is well positioned to capitalize on the changing banking environment, and I look forward to contributing my experience and relationships to the opportunities ahead."

As banking organizations across the industry navigate leadership change and market disruption, First Western continues to invest in its people, capabilities and client experience. The company has increasingly attracted accomplished professionals seeking a strong culture, a clear strategy and the opportunity to help clients navigate complex financial needs through an integrated approach to banking, lending and wealth management.

Sullivan has long been active in the Colorado business and nonprofit communities. He has served with the Metro Denver Economic Development Corporation, Colorado Bankers Association, Boy Scouts of America Denver Area Council and Colorado UpLift. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from the University of Iowa and a Master of Management in Finance from Northwestern University's Kellogg Graduate School of Management. Outside of work, he enjoys golfing, skiing and spending time with his wife and four children.

About First Western Trust

First Western Trust partners with clients at defining moments in their financial journeys, when success brings new complexity and the path forward is not always clear. By meeting clients where they are, the firm helps guide what comes next, often addressing challenges clients may not have anticipated.

Through a personalized, holistic approach, First Western Trust integrates banking, lending and wealth management without silos, delivering thoughtful solutions and peace of mind through every stage of wealth.

Headquartered in Denver, First Western Trust serves high-net-worth individuals, families and business owners across the Western United States.

Media Contact

Nicole Zimmermann

Head of Marketing (Contract), First Western Trust

Nicole.Zimmermann@myfw.com

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