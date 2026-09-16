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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.09.2026 00:01 Uhr
26 Leser
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Brookfield Global Infrastructure Securities Income Fund Announces Quarterly Distribution

TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Global Infrastructure Securities Income Fund (the "Fund") (TSX: BGI.UN) today announced a distribution of C$0.15 per unit for the quarter ending September 30, 2026. The distribution will be paid on or before October 15, 2026 to holders of record on September 30, 2026.

Eligible holders of the Units ("Unitholders") may participate in the Fund's Dividend Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP"), where they may elect to automatically reinvest their dividends in additional Units. Details of the DRIP are available on the Fund's website at https://privatewealth.brookfield.com/fund/brookfield-global-infrastructure-securities-income-fund Unitholders who wish to participate in the DRIP should contact their investment advisor for further information and to enroll.

Brookfield Global Infrastructure Securities Income Fund is managed by Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC (PSG). PSG is registered as an investment fund manager in Ontario, Quebec, Newfoundland and Labrador and as portfolio manager in each of the provinces and territories of Canada. The Fund uses its website as a channel of distribution of material information about the Fund. Financial and other material information regarding the Fund is routinely posted on and accessible at https://privatewealth.brookfield.com/fund/brookfield-global-infrastructure-securities-income-fund

Media enquiries
Rachel Wood: E rachel.wood@brookfield.com | T (212) 613-3490
Investor Relations: E privatewealth@brookfield.com | T (855) 777-8001

Investing involves risk; principal loss is possible. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.