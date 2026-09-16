Carlsmed, Inc. Files Patent Infringement Lawsuit against DeGen Medical

CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carlsmed, Inc. (Nasdaq: CARL) ("Carlsmed"), a medical technology company pioneering AI-enabled personalized spine surgery solutions, today filed a patent infringement lawsuit against DeGen Medical, Inc. ("DeGen") in the United States District Court for the District of South Carolina Florence Division.

The complaint asserts that DeGen is infringing eight of Carlsmed's patents relating to its implants, methods and systems. Carlsmed is seeking injunctive relief and damages for infringement.

"Carlsmed is dedicated to advancing the standard of care in spine surgery through our proprietary personalized spine surgery solutions and bringing value to patients, surgeons, and payors every day. We are committed to protecting the intellectual property that supports our patient-centric innovation, which remains at the forefront of the industry," said Mike Cordonnier, Chairman and CEO of Carlsmed.

About Carlsmed, Inc.

Carlsmed is a medical technology company pioneering AI-enabled personalized spine surgery solutions with a mission to improve outcomes and decrease the cost of healthcare for spine surgery and beyond.

Forward Looking Statements

Any statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, including statements about Carlsmed's ability to scale its business and other statements containing the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "target," "potential," "likely," "will," "would," "could," "should," "continue," and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including such important factors as are set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in Carlsmed's Annual Report on Form 10-K on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Carlsmed's views as of the date of this press release. Carlsmed anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. However, while Carlsmed may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Carlsmed's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

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