Apollo Global Management, Inc.: Apollo Provides $585 Million Financing to The Executive Centre

NEW YORK and HONG KONG, Sept. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo (NYSE: APO) today announced that Apollo-managed funds, affiliates, and other long-term investors provided a $585 million financing to The Executive Centre ("TEC"), one of Asia's leading providers of premium flexible office space, with more than 30 years of operating experience and a portfolio of over 260 centres across 38 cities in 15 markets across APAC and the Middle East. Proceeds will be primarily used to refinance existing debt and positions TEC for further expansion to meet sustained demand for premium flexible office spaces in the region.

"We are excited to deliver a tailored solution to The Executive Centre that supports their business needs and long-term strategic objectives," said Celia Yan, Partner and Co-Head of APAC Credit & Hybrid at Apollo. "Bespoke hybrid solutions require deep cross-collaboration and the ability to understand both investors and management teams alike, and we are pleased to be TEC's partner of choice for this transaction."

"TEC has spent three decades building a trusted platform for multinational clients who need the flexibility to scale across Asia. Apollo's ability to deliver a solution signals confidence and addresses both our refinancing objectives and growth ambitions, reflecting the long-term, partnership-driven approach we were looking for," a spokesperson for The Executive Centre stated.

The investment builds on Apollo's track record of hybrid capital solutions in Asia including transactions with JSW Cement, Global Schools Group, Hero FinCorp, HMI/PanAsia Health, Molycop and Charles Monat Associates.

A&O Shearman acted as legal counsel to Apollo. Clifford Chance acted as legal counsel and Rippledot Capital as financial advisor to The Executive Centre.

About Apollo

Apollo is a high-growth, global alternative asset manager. In our asset management business, we seek to provide our clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade credit to private equity. For more than three decades, our investing expertise across our fully integrated platform has served the financial return needs of our clients and provided businesses with innovative capital solutions for growth. Through Athene, our retirement services business, we specialize in helping clients achieve financial security by providing a suite of retirement savings products and acting as a solutions provider to institutions. Our patient, creative, and knowledgeable approach to investing aligns our clients, businesses we invest in, our employees, and the communities we impact, to expand opportunity and achieve positive outcomes. As of June 30, 2026, Apollo had approximately $1.05 trillion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit www.apollo.com.

Contacts

Noah Gunn

Global Head of Investor Relations

+1 (212) 822-0540

IR@apollo.com

Joanna Rose

Global Head of Corporate Communications

+1 (212) 822-0491

Communications@apollo.com