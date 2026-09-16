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WKN: A3DB5F | ISIN: US03769M1062 | Ticker-Symbol: N7I
Tradegate
16.09.26 | 09:30
109,45 Euro
-0,55 % -0,60
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
USA 500
1-Jahres-Chart
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT INC Chart 1 Jahr
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APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
109,15109,8510:28
109,35109,8510:28
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.09.2026 03:06 Uhr
68 Leser
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Apollo Global Management, Inc.: Apollo Provides $585 Million Financing to The Executive Centre

NEW YORK and HONG KONG, Sept. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo (NYSE: APO) today announced that Apollo-managed funds, affiliates, and other long-term investors provided a $585 million financing to The Executive Centre ("TEC"), one of Asia's leading providers of premium flexible office space, with more than 30 years of operating experience and a portfolio of over 260 centres across 38 cities in 15 markets across APAC and the Middle East. Proceeds will be primarily used to refinance existing debt and positions TEC for further expansion to meet sustained demand for premium flexible office spaces in the region.

"We are excited to deliver a tailored solution to The Executive Centre that supports their business needs and long-term strategic objectives," said Celia Yan, Partner and Co-Head of APAC Credit & Hybrid at Apollo. "Bespoke hybrid solutions require deep cross-collaboration and the ability to understand both investors and management teams alike, and we are pleased to be TEC's partner of choice for this transaction."

"TEC has spent three decades building a trusted platform for multinational clients who need the flexibility to scale across Asia. Apollo's ability to deliver a solution signals confidence and addresses both our refinancing objectives and growth ambitions, reflecting the long-term, partnership-driven approach we were looking for," a spokesperson for The Executive Centre stated.

The investment builds on Apollo's track record of hybrid capital solutions in Asia including transactions with JSW Cement, Global Schools Group, Hero FinCorp, HMI/PanAsia Health, Molycop and Charles Monat Associates.

A&O Shearman acted as legal counsel to Apollo. Clifford Chance acted as legal counsel and Rippledot Capital as financial advisor to The Executive Centre.

About Apollo
Apollo is a high-growth, global alternative asset manager. In our asset management business, we seek to provide our clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade credit to private equity. For more than three decades, our investing expertise across our fully integrated platform has served the financial return needs of our clients and provided businesses with innovative capital solutions for growth. Through Athene, our retirement services business, we specialize in helping clients achieve financial security by providing a suite of retirement savings products and acting as a solutions provider to institutions. Our patient, creative, and knowledgeable approach to investing aligns our clients, businesses we invest in, our employees, and the communities we impact, to expand opportunity and achieve positive outcomes. As of June 30, 2026, Apollo had approximately $1.05 trillion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit www.apollo.com.

Contacts

Noah Gunn
Global Head of Investor Relations
+1 (212) 822-0540
IR@apollo.com

Joanna Rose
Global Head of Corporate Communications
+1 (212) 822-0491
Communications@apollo.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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