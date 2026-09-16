InnSuites Hospitality Trust: Innsuites Announces 2027 Fiscal First Half $4m Record Revenues; Reverse Merger Interest Increases

Phoenix, AZ, Sept. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American: IHT) announced record Fiscal 2027 (February 1, 2026 through January 31, 2027) First Fiscal Half Total Revenues of $4,099,593.

Consolidated Net Income before non-cash items primarily consisting of depreciation was $120,280 for the 2027 First Fiscal Half ended July 31, 2026. This represents an increase of $178,057 over the prior year.

Combined Hotel Occupancy was 83.42% for the First Fiscal Half of Fiscal Year 2027, which was approximately a 3.04% increase from the prior First Fiscal Half, while the Revenue Per Available Room and Suites (REVPAR), modestly increased from $78.48 to $79.66 over this same period.

IHT hotel operations were strong in the 2026 Fiscal Year ended January 31, 2026, and contributed to a steady First Half in the current 2027 Fiscal Year. Combined Hotel August Revenue for both hotels was $513,145, which led to total Hotel Revenue of approximately $4.5 million for the First Seven Fiscal Months of Fiscal 2027, a combined record. IHT's strong hotel operating results are reflected in three of the five most recent Fiscal Years profitable, even after accounting for substantial depreciation and other non-cash expenses. These are positive signs for InnSuites, as progress remains strong, despite 2026 Travel Industry uncertainty.

On August 19, 2026, the Trust increased its shareholders' equity by $3 million and reduced debt by $3 million.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust continues to explore diversification opportunities and opportunities to increase Equity, potentially including a merger or reverse merger, which is of high interest.

The continued growing demand for electricity from data centers plus the influx of electric vehicles, as well as projected growing needs for artificial intelligence, increased demand for electricity over the next five years is projected to approximately double, and bodes well for the IHT investment in UniGen Power, Inc. This product is a potentially power industry disruptive economical, relatively clean energy, cost effective electric generation innovation. Even though it is high risk, UniGen offers IHT high upside potential.

On February 20, 2026, James Wirth, IHT President, was elected Chairman, CEO, and President of UniGen, while Marc Berg, IHT EVP, was elected as Vice Chairman, EVP, and Secretary/Treasurer of UniGen, with plans to rejuvenate the UniGen progress, while also holding all the UniGen Board seats.

On March 5, 2025, REF, an investment entity owned by the chairman and family of IHT majority IHT shareholder, purchased IBC Hotels, LLC, and hired RRF LLLP, the management company subsidiary of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (IHT), to manage the rebirth of IBC. In the process, RRF LLLP, obtained a five-year option to purchase, at cost, IBC Hotels, LLC. This option is believed to provide IHT a valuable upside opportunity, if successful, to profit from the revitalization of InnDependent Boutique Collection (IBC Hotels).

IHT management believes that due to real estate held on the books of IHT at book values significantly below current market value, due to clean energy diversification high profit potential ahead, IBC independent hotel services prospects, a potential merger or reverse merger future, plus improving hospitality profitability before non-cash depreciation and other non-cash items, along with the recent increase of IHT equity of $3 million, the IHT future looks bright.

IHT future plans include continuation of its uninterrupted annual dividend, beginning in its inception in 1971, with the next dividend tentatively scheduled for February 15, 2027, at the beginning of the 2028 Fiscal Year.

Management believes that the Trust's hotel operating results, real estate assets, capitalization initiatives, and strategic alternatives provide a positive basis for future of the Trust. There can be no assurance that any of these initiatives will be successful, that the Trust will complete any equity-enhancing transaction, or that the Trust will regain or maintain compliance with NYSE American continued listing standards.

For more information, visit www.innsuitestrust.com and www.innsuites.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

With the exception of historical information, matters discussed in this news release may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Trust's intended submission of a compliance plan to NYSE American; the Trust's ability to regain compliance with NYSE American continued listing standards; potential actions to increase stockholders' equity; potential conversion of related-party indebtedness into IHT equity; potential capital-raising, capitalization restructuring, or strategic transactions; potential merger or reverse merger opportunities; operating initiatives; hotel operating trends; future annual dividends; diversification opportunities; opportunities involving IBC Hotels, LLC and UniGen Power, Inc.; and expected costs, benefits, timing, or results of any of the foregoing.

Actual developments, business decisions, results, and future actions may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, that could cause actual results and future actions to differ materially include: NYSE American's review of the Trust's compliance plan; the Trust's ability to complete any equity-enhancing transaction; the Trust's ability to regain and maintain compliance with NYSE American continued listing standards; the availability, terms, and timing of financing or capitalization alternatives; the outcome of any related-party transaction review; accounting treatment of proposed transactions; required board, committee, NYSE American, shareholder, or other approvals; market conditions; hotel operating results; seasonality; liquidity needs; the outcome of any merger or reverse merger or strategic transaction discussions; the timing and success of potential diversification initiatives; risks relating to IBC Hotels, LLC and UniGen Power, Inc.; economic effects of international conflicts, tariffs, inflation, interest rates, travel industry conditions, and other macroeconomic factors; and the risks described in the Trust's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Trust undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement contained in this news release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release, except as required by applicable law.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

Marc Berg, Executive Vice President

602-944-1500

email: mberg@innsuites.com

INNSUITES HOSPITALITY CENTRE

1730 E. NORTHERN AVENUE, #122

Phoenix, Arizona 85020

Phone: 602-944-1500