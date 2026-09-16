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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.09.2026 08:36 Uhr
46 Leser
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UAB "Valstybes investicinis kapitalas": Decisions of the Board Meeting of "Valstybes investicinis kapitalas" UAB

The board of the state-owned company UAB "Valstybes investicinis kapitalas" (legal entity code 305611945) has decided to approve the increase in the authorized capital of UAB "EPSO-G Invest". UAB "Valstybinis investicinis kapitalas" has owned 49 percent of the shares of UAB "EPSO-G Invest". UAB "EPSO-G Invest" legal entity code 306949519 authorized capital is increased by EUR 3,360,600 from EUR 7,405,600 to EUR 10,765,600, by issuing 3 360 000 ordinary registered intangible shares of UAB "EPSO-G Invest" with a nominal value of EUR 1.

The issue price of one newly issued share is EUR 10. The total issue price of the newly issued share issue of EPSO-G Invest is equal to EUR 33,600,000. The difference between the issue price and the nominal value of the newly issued EPSO-G Invest shares, amounting to EUR 30,240,000, shall be credited to the share premium.

The authorized capital of UAB EPSO-G Invest is increased by issuing and distributing 3,360,000 new ordinary registered shares to the shareholders according to the following procedure and portions:

  1. EPSO-G: 1,713,600 shares, with a total issue price of EUR 17,136,000, consisting of the total nominal value of these shares equal to EUR 1,713,600 and a share premium of EUR 15,422,400;
  2. UAB Valstybes investicinis kapitalas: 1,646,400 shares, with a total issue price of EUR 16,464,000, consisting of the total nominal value of these shares equal to EUR 1,646,400 and a share premium of EUR 14,817,600.

Contact person:

Vaidas Daktariunas
Valstybes investicinis kapitalas UAB, Chief Executive Officer
Phone: +370 656 03356
E-mail,info@vika.lt


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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