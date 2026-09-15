YYForce Inc.: YYForce Reports Estimated Total Assets of US$38.0M and Net Assets of US$25.2M as of June 30, 2026

Net assets increased approximately 85% from year-end 2025, primarily reflecting a reduction in total liabilities

Estimates reflect total assets and net assets per share of $11.88 and $7.87, respectively, based on 3.2M Class A ordinary shares outstanding

Financial Metric As of June 30, 2026 Per Share Basis Period Comparison Total Assets $38.0 million $11.88 Up from $34.3 million Net Assets $25.2 million $7.87 +85% increase Liabilities Reduced - Primary driver of net asset growth Share Count 3,201,764 - Class A Ordinary Shares

SINGAPORE, Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- YYForce Inc. (NASDAQ: YFOR) ("YYForce" or the "Company"), an AI-enabled workforce management platform and integrated facility management (IFM) provider operating across Asia and beyond, announced that, based on unaudited financial data as of June 30, 2026, its total assets of approximately $38.0 million equated to approximately $11.88 per share, and its net assets of approximately $25.2 million equated to approximately $7.87 per share.

These estimates are based on 3,201,764 Class A ordinary shares outstanding as of June 30, 2026. Compared with the Company's audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, total assets increased from approximately $34.3 million to approximately $38.0 million, and net assets increased by approximately 85%, from approximately $13.6 million to approximately $25.2 million, primarily reflecting a reduction in total liabilities resulting from strategic balance sheet management during the period.

During the first half of 2026, YYForce advanced core AI and robotics initiatives, including scalable AI training data capabilities and robotics applications across hospitality, security, and facilities management. The Company also expanded its operational presence across key international markets, including Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand, Egypt, and Malaysia, while serving clients across the hospitality, food and beverage, financial, and transportation sectors.

"Our balance sheet is meaningfully stronger than it was at year-end, with reduced liabilities and an expanded asset base that directly supports our ongoing technological roadmap," said Mike Fu, Chief Executive Officer of YYForce Inc. "This updated snapshot gives shareholders a sharper picture of where YYForce stands after a period of investment in growth, AI integration, and operational expansion. Our focus now is on commercial execution, scaling our technology platform and commercial robotics operations to drive measurable customer value and long-term growth."

These estimates are preliminary and unaudited and remain subject to normal closing adjustments and finalization procedures. The Company expects to provide more comprehensive interim financial information by the end of September, following completion of the audit process. The Company is providing this information to offer additional transparency regarding its financial position and capital base following a period of strategic growth. These metrics reflect the Company's focus on maintaining a robust balance sheet while scaling its AI-powered service ecosystem across global markets.

About YYForce Inc.

YYForce Inc. (Nasdaq: YFOR) is an AI-enabled workforce management platform and IFM provider, headquartered in Singapore and operating across Asia and beyond. The Company's intelligent workforce solutions platform, YY Circle, helps clients across hospitality, food and beverage, retail, and other service sectors predict, plan, and optimize workforce deployment. In YYForce's IFM business, its 24IFM software platform and comprehensive IFM subsidiary portfolio support clients across hospitality, transportation, banking, retail, and mixed-use facilities.

As both business lines scale, the Company is systematically embedding AI and automation capabilities - progressing from intelligent decision support toward increasingly autonomous workforce management - to improve service quality, reduce deployment costs, and drive long-term margin expansion. Listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market, YYForce is committed to infrastructure innovation, measurable client outcomes, and long-term value creation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company bases these forward-looking statements on its expectations and projections about future events, which the Company derives from the information currently available to it. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and the forward-looking events discussed in this press release may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about the Company and a number of factors. These factors include, but are not limited to, the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development, financial condition and results of operations, including the introduction of new products and services, expected changes in the Company's revenues, costs and expenditures, anticipated customer growth, and demand for and market acceptance of the Company's products and services; and industry, market and regulatory conditions, including competition, government policies and regulations affecting the Company's industry, and other factors that may affect the Company's financial condition, liquidity and results of operations. For a more detailed discussion of risk factors, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent annual report on Form 20-F, as amended.

Investor Contact

Jason Zhi Yong Phua, Chief Financial Officer

YYForce

[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact

Piacente Financial Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE YYForce Inc.