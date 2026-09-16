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TG

WKN: A422AH | ISIN: CA8839221063 | Ticker-Symbol: ZU7
Tradegate
15.09.26 | 16:51
2,200 Euro
-2,65 % -0,060
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
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1-Jahres-Chart
THESIS GOLD & SILVER INC Chart 1 Jahr
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THESIS GOLD & SILVER INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,2202,32010:33
2,2202,32009:31
PR Newswire
16.09.2026 01:26 Uhr
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Thesis Gold & Silver Inc.: Thesis Gold & Silver Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thesis Gold & Silver Inc. ("Thesis", or the "Company") (TSXV: TAU) (OTCQX: THSGF) (WKN: A422AH) is pleased to announce that all matters submitted to shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") for approval at the annual general and special meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on September 15, 2026 were approved.

At the Meeting, all director nominees, comprised of Ewan Webster, William ("Bill") Lytle, Russell Ball, Jody Shimkus, Thomas Mumford, Lisa Peterson, and Coille Van Alphen, were re-elected as directors of the Company.

Shareholders also voted in favor of appointing Deloitte LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorized the board of directors of the Company to fix their remuneration. At the Meeting, Shareholders also approved and ratified the Company's Omnibus Long-Term Incentive Plan.

For further details regarding the matters considered at the Meeting, please refer to the Company's management information circular dated August 5, 2026, which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Grant of Equity Compensation

Thesis granted an aggregate of 275,000 stock options (the "Options") to employees, with all awards governed by the Company's Omnibus Long-Term Incentive Plan and each applicable award agreement. Each vested Option entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company (each, a "Common Share") at an exercise price of $3.66 per Common Share for a period of five years from September 15, 2026 (the "Grant Date"). The Options vest one third on each of the first, second and third anniversaries of the Grant Date.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Thesis Gold & Silver Inc.,

"Ewan Webster"

Ewan Webster Ph.D., P. Geo.
President, CEO, and Director

About Thesis Gold & Silver Inc.

Thesis is a Canadian precious metals development company focused on advancing its 100%-owned Lawyers-Ranch Gold-Silver Project in British Columbia's prolific Toodoggone Mining District, one of North America's most prospective emerging precious-metals districts. Lawyers-Ranch hosts a large, high-quality gold equivalent Mineral Resource with meaningful exposure to silver, which represents a significant component of the Project and long-term value proposition.

Thesis is advancing Lawyers-Ranch through feasibility, permitting, and continued exploration, with the objective of unlocking long-term value for shareholders and stakeholders.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding fixing the remuneration of the auditors of the Company and the vesting timeline of the Options. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to business, market, and economic risks, uncertainties, and contingencies that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Other factors which could materially affect such forward-looking information are described in the risk factors in the Company's most recent annual management's discussion and analysis, which is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Thesis Gold & Silver Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
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