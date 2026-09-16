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PR Newswire
16.09.2026 09:20 Uhr
162 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Max Stock Limited: Max Stock Announces Extraordinary General Meeting Results

CAESAREA, Israel, Sept. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Max Stock Limited (TASE: MAXO) (the "Company"), further to its notices dated August 11, 2026 and August 31, 2026 regarding the convening of an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders, today announced that both agenda items were approved with the required majorities at the extraordinary general meeting held yesterday, as follows:

  1. Approval of the Company's amended Compensation Policy, for a period of three years commencing on September 15, 2026.

  2. Approval of amendments to the terms of office of Mr. Ori Max as CEO of the Company, effective as of October 1, 2026, including equity compensation comprising 156,551 unlisted options exercisable for ordinary shares of the Company and 106,502 performance-based restricted stock units (PSUs) convertible into ordinary shares of the Company, with an aggregate fair value of ILS 5.25 million, measured as of September 15, 2026 (the date of the extraordinary general meeting).

The voting results were as follows:

Resolution

Votes in favor

Votes against

Abstentions

Amended Compensation Policy

105,878,895.80 (86.77%)

16,137,271 (13.23 %)

33

Amendments to the CEO's terms of office

107,793,065.80 (88.35%)

14,220,241 (11.65 %)

2893

Percentages exclude abstentions. Among shareholders who are neither controlling shareholders nor personally interested in the relevant resolution, support was 86.77% for the amended Compensation Policy and 85.62% for the amendments to the CEO's terms of office.

For full details of the approved resolutions, including the amended Compensation Policy and the amendments to Mr. Max's terms of office, please refer to the Company's meeting notice dated August 11, 2026, as amended on August 31, 2026, available on the Company's investor relations website.

This is an English overview of excerpts of a Hebrew immediate report that was published on September 16, 2026 (Ref. No: 2026-01-086228 (hereinafter: the "Hebrew Version")). This English version is only for convenience purposes. This is not an official translation and has no binding force. Whilst reasonable care and skill have been exercised in the preparation hereof, no translation can ever perfectly reflect the Hebrew Version. In the event of any discrepancy between the Hebrew Version and this translation, the Hebrew Version shall prevail.

About Max Stock
Max Stock is Israel's leading extreme value retailer, currently present in 65 locations throughout Israel. We offer a broad assortment of quality products for customers' everyday needs at affordable prices, helping customers "Dream Big, Pay Small". For more information, please visit https://ir.maxstock.co.il

Company Contacts:
Talia Sessler,
Chief Corporate Development and IR Officer
[email protected]

SOURCE Max Stock Limited

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.