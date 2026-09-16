BAIC FOTON Presents Full Commercial Vehicle Portfolio at IAA TRANSPORTATION 2026

HANNOVER, Germany, Sept. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BAIC FOTON presented seven complete vehicles and six key components at IAA TRANSPORTATION 2026, with several products making their first public appearance outside China. During a dedicated press conference, the company marked the delivery of its 13 millionth vehicle, outlined its European market strategy and introduced the CAVAN BEACON new energy heavy duty truck. The display brought together complete vehicles, electric powertrain technologies, charging equipment and plans for localized sales and service, reflecting BAIC FOTON's broader approach to international growth.





BAIC FOTON representatives and event guests stand beside the CAVAN BEACON truck at the company's IAA TRANSPORTATION 2026 display.

Global milestone and European strategy

BAIC Group General Manager and BAIC FOTON Chairman Chang Rui delivered the company's 13 millionth vehicle at the event. The milestone vehicle was the BAIC FOTON GALAXUS 9, which has completed real world testing in Spain as BAIC FOTON prepares to serve premium long haul logistics applications in Europe. The company reports that its business now reaches more than 140 countries and regions.





Company and customer representatives mark BAIC FOTON's 13 millionth vehicle delivery during the Hannover event.

BAIC FOTON Executive Vice President Liu Xuguang also announced the company's 2030 development targets, under which new energy vehicles are intended to represent 50 percent of total sales and international markets 40 percent. Europe is positioned as an important market for the company's higher specification products and international operations.

European localization plan

Under its "In Europe, For Europe" approach, BAIC FOTON plans to develop products around European regulations, road conditions and customer operating requirements. Its regional portfolio spans battery electric, hybrid and hydrogen fuel cell technologies across heavy duty trucks, buses, light commercial vehicles and pickups. The company is also developing local capabilities for vehicle operation, energy replenishment and aftermarket support with European partners.

BAIC FOTON currently has sales networks in nearly 20 European markets and plans to extend coverage across major European markets by 2028. Its service infrastructure includes more than 300 outlets, a regional parts center in Germany and national parts warehouses in 17 countries, including the United Kingdom, France and Hungary. The company also plans to establish a European technology center and begin local assembly in Europe by 2028, subject to required approvals and implementation conditions. Through its German subsidiary BROCK, BAIC FOTON intends to further develop connected vehicle services and other local operating capabilities.





BAIC FOTON Executive Vice President Liu Xuguang presents the company's European strategy and global development targets.

CAVAN BEACON global debut

The CAVAN BEACON made its global debut on a purpose developed platform designed for battery electric and hydrogen applications. Three core architectures covering the body, electrical and electronic systems, and chassis can be combined with different cabs, electric drive axles, batteries and fuel cell systems. The platform supports 15 vehicle variants across battery electric, battery swapping, gaseous hydrogen and liquid hydrogen configurations for different long haul operating scenarios.





BAIC FOTON International President Wu Zongtian introduces the CAVAN BEACON and its multi-technology platform.

Company reported specifications include megawatt charging at up to 1.44 MW, enabling the battery to charge from 20 to 80 percent in approximately 18 minutes under specified conditions. The battery electric version offers a stated range of more than 600 km, while the hydrogen fuel cell version exceeds 1,000 km. BAIC FOTON also reports a drag coefficient of 0.28 and energy consumption as low as 115 kWh per 100 km for the 6×4 battery electric model, 105 kWh per 100 km for the 4×2 model and 7.6 kg of hydrogen per 100 km for the 6×4 fuel cell model, depending on configuration and test conditions.

Driver assistance and cab design

For highway operation, the vehicle incorporates an ICA and HWP driver assistance system with 22 functions, including adaptive cruise control, lane centering, assisted lane changing and assisted overtaking. These technologies support the driver and do not replace the driver's responsibility for safe vehicle operation. The cab combines a four point floating suspension system and air suspension seating with a 12.3 inch instrument display, a 15.6 inch central touchscreen, truck specific navigation, smartphone connectivity, a wide sleeper berth and 420 liters of storage.





Visitors examine the CAVAN BEACON cab and interior at the BAIC FOTON exhibition stand.

Complete vehicle and component portfolio

The seven vehicle display includes the GALAXUS R9 PHEV, CAVAN BEACON, eGALAXUS D3, DAYSTAR, CAVAN C1, TUNLAND V9 PHEV and eAURORA. Together, the lineup covers heavy and medium duty trucks, light commercial vehicles, pickups, buses and special purpose applications across battery electric, hybrid and hydrogen fuel cell pathways. CAVAN C1 has entered commercial sales, while GALAXUS 9 has completed operating scenario tests in Spain.

Six component exhibits cover heavy duty power batteries, intelligent electronic controls, light and heavy duty electric drive axles, vehicle control units and megawatt charging equipment. Presenting these systems alongside complete vehicles highlights BAIC FOTON's work in integrated vehicle engineering and electric powertrain development.





BAIC FOTON's IAA TRANSPORTATION 2026 stand displays vehicles from multiple commercial vehicle categories.

Building an integrated international business

BAIC FOTON's plans combine product development with local sales, parts, service, engineering and future assembly capabilities. This structure is intended to move the company beyond a vehicle export model and support customers throughout the operating lifecycle. By adapting its portfolio to regional requirements and working with local partners, BAIC FOTON aims to expand its position in Europe while supporting the transport industry's transition toward lower emission and more connected commercial vehicle operations.

Media Contact:

Name: Yu Wang

Email: wangyu82@foton.com.cn

Website: www.fotonmotor.com

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