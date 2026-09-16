Researchers at the Netherlands Organisation for Applied Scientific Research (TNO) have outlined a nanosecond laser-assisted recycling process, known as LARS, designed to open silicon PV modules while preserving high-value silicon and silver fractions for recovery. Conventional recycling routes such as shredding recover bulk materials like glass and aluminum efficiently but tend to fragment or contaminate the smaller, higher-value silicon and silver fractions, which the researchers said make up only a small share of a module's mass but the bulk of its recoverable value. The LARS process instead ...

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