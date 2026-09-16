AM Best will participate in multiple sessions during The Insurer's upcoming European MGA Summit 2026, taking place 29-30 September 2026, in Paris.

Kanika Thukral, associate director, analytics, AM Best, will participate in a presentation, titled, "The critical role for data and analytics" on Tuesday, 29 September, from 1:35-1:55 p.m. CEST. Topics of discussion will include how managing general agents (MGAs) are utilising advanced analytics, expanded data sets and big data to drive growth in profitable niches, and meeting partner expectations on data management and transparency.

On Wednesday, 30 September, at 1:20 p.m. (CEST), Tim Prince, director, analytics, AM Best, will join a panel discussion, titled, "Growth versus discipline: can the MGA sector win through the cycle?" The panel will explore how MGAs can balance growth ambitions with underwriting discipline and long-term profitability. Other discussion topics will include what lessons Europe can learn from previous soft market cycles, particularly around the risks of growth-led strategies that undermine pricing adequacy, as well as how MGAs and capacity providers can better align incentives to ensure sustainable performance and maintain confidence through changing market conditions.

William Mills, senior director, market development EMEA, and Roisin Gallagher, associate director, market development, EMEA both of AM Best will also be in attendance as delegates and available for meetings. To schedule a meeting with the AM Best delegation, contact Charlotte Shoesmith at charlotte.shoesmith@ambest.com.

This is the second year of The Insurer's European MGA Summit, which provides a platform for European and international industry leaders to connect, exchange insights and explore innovative solutions in the delegated underwriting authority enterprises (DUAEs) market. To recognize the growing importance of DUAEs, AM Best offers the Best's Performance Assessment, which provides a framework for differentiating among DUAEs. For additional information on Best's Performance Assessments for DUAEs, please click here.

The Insurer, a Reuters company, is a digital publisher covering the global property/casualty and reinsurance industries. For more information about the conference, which will be held at the Paris Marriott Rive Gauche Hotel and Conference Center, please visit the event overview.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com

Copyright 2026 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

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Contacts:

Charlotte Shoesmith

Executive Assistant and Events Coordinator

+44 77 6496 0705

charlotte.shoesmith@ambest.com