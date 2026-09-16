Series A investment will accelerate the development of Veridion's AI-powered digital replica of the world's 640 million businesses, helping market intelligence providers, financial institutions, insurers, and procurement teams understand commercial change as it happens

Global business intelligence startup Veridion has raised $20 million in Series A funding to expand its AI-powered, continuously updated digital replica of the world's 640 million businesses, giving organisations a real-time understanding of how geopolitical crises, market shocks and commercial disruption are reshaping the global economy.

Veridion's technology can deliver market intelligence up to 52 times faster than traditional sources and covers more than 30 times more businesses around the globe.

The investment comes as businesses rethink how they assess commercial risk following disruption around the Hormuz Strait, which demonstrated how a single geopolitical event can simultaneously disrupt international trade, increase insurance exposure, reshape supply chains and rapidly alter the outlook for thousands of businesses worldwide.

The challenge extends far beyond global crises. Record business failures, accelerating market volatility, and rapidly changing commercial conditions are exposing the limits of traditional market intelligence, which often relies on company data updated only quarterly or annually.

For banks, investors and market intelligence providers, record levels of company creation and failure mean organisations increasingly need business intelligence that reflects how companies are operating today, not simply when data was last refreshed.

Stefan Gergely, Head of Growth at Veridion, said: "Static business intelligence is no longer fit for an unstable world. If the business world is changing every day, why are companies still making billion-dollar decisions using data that's months old?

"Whether it's conflict in the Middle East, trade tensions, extreme weather events, pandemics, or financial shocks, organisations need a much clearer and more up-to-date picture of how the business world is actually operating.

"Commercial risk now changes by the hour. Information updated quarterly or annually is no longer intelligence. It's history.

"Our system creates a continuously updated digital replica of the world's businesses, giving organisations the intelligence they need to understand changing conditions, identify new opportunities and make better decisions before disruption becomes a crisis."

Veridion has created a live business graph, a continuously updated digital replica of the world's businesses, by analysing billions of digital signals from company websites, public registries, regulatory filings, online product catalogues, social profiles and trusted news sources.

Where traditional company data is refreshed only quarterly or annually, Veridion tracks how businesses actually operate, helping to power partners, including market intelligence, credit and risk providers, with a live view of the commercial world as it changes.

In a world where markets now change daily, organisations increasingly need business intelligence that reflects how companies are operating today, not just how they appeared when data was last refreshed.

When disruption around the Hormuz Strait threatened one of the world's busiest shipping routes, organisations using Veridion's technology could immediately identify businesses, suppliers and commercial relationships exposed to the crisis, assess the wider impact across their operations and make faster, better-informed commercial decisions.

Designed to complement existing market intelligence platforms by providing continuously updated operational data, Veridion today underpins decision-making across market intelligence, insurance, third-party risk management, ESG, procurement and supply chain operations.

Partners include Experian, which relies on Veridion's data to improve decision-making and gain deeper visibility of the private company universe.

Jon Roughley, Director of Data Strategy, Innovation at Experian said: "The pace of change in the business world keeps accelerating, and the data behind risk decisions has to keep up.

"Veridion lets us bring new signals about how companies actually operate into our models, capturing risk that traditional credit data simply couldn't see, so we can help clients predict risk earlier and score businesses that were previously invisible to them."

The Series A funding round was led by Hoxton Ventures, with participation from existing investors including Underline Ventures, OTB Ventures, Gapminder, Day One Capital, and Launchub.

Florin Tufan, Co-founder and CEO of Veridion, said: "This fresh investment is a major milestone for Veridion and will allow us to accelerate product development, grow our team and expand internationally, helping more organisations understand commercial risk before it affects their business."

Hussein Kanji, Founder of Hoxton Ventures, said: "Every important decision about a company still depends on data that is usually out of date. Veridion is rebuilding that foundation for the entire economy, and we believe it can become one of the most important data companies in the world."

Founded in 2019, Veridion provides services to more than 100 organisations and employs more than 60 people across Europe and North America, which is already the company's largest market.

About Veridion

Veridion is a living digital replica of the business world, delivering decision-grade company data for enterprise-scale systems. Its continuously refreshed graph tracks 642 million companies across 249 countries, resolving each one into a connected structure of legal registrations, operating locations and corporate hierarchy, with 461 attributes per company. Rather than a periodic snapshot, Veridion re-derives records as the world changes, so what you query today reflects what is true today. Every data point traces back to its source. Teams across market intelligence, insurance and risk, supply chain and ESG build on Veridion through its product and APIs. Learn more at veridion.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260916403336/en/

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Tim Reid tim@timreidmedia.com or +44 (0) 7720 414205