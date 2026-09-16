GameChange Energy completes commissioning of its Genius Tracker for the landmark Mooi Plaats Solar PV project

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, Sept. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GameChange Energy, a global provider of renewable energy infrastructure solutions, announced the completion of its Genius Tracker 1P system for the 283 MWp Mooi Plaats Solar PV Plant in South Africa, one of the country's largest single-site solar power projects. The project forms part of the Koruson 2 renewable energy cluster and was developed and constructed by Envusa Energy, the renewable energy joint venture between EDF Power Solutions and Anglo American, with CEEC/CGGC serving as EPC contractor.

Located near Noupoort in the Northern Cape, the Mooi Plaats Solar PV Plant will supply renewable electricity to Anglo American's mining operations in South Africa, including Kumba Iron Ore and De Beers as well as Valterra Platinum, supporting long-term decarbonisation and energy resilience objectives across the mining sector.

"The Northern Cape region presents harsh environmental and site conditions, including high wind exposure, elevated temperatures, dusty conditions, and demanding construction environments that place significant demands on tracker design and execution. Our Genius Tracker 1P system was selected to support reliable performance under these conditions while enabling efficient installation across a project of this scale. We appreciate the strong collaboration with CGGC, Envusa Energy, and the broader project team throughout execution of this important development," said Vikas Bansal, CEO - International at GameChange Energy.

The project is expected to generate nearly 360 million kWh of renewable electricity annually while contributing to long-term reductions in Scope 2 emissions associated with mining operations. During construction, the project supported more than 1,600 jobs and included approximately R20 million in socio-economic development investment for surrounding communities.

"Mooi Plaats Solar PV Plant is a significant renewable energy infrastructure project both in terms of scale and execution complexity. Delivery of a project of this nature requires coordination across multiple stakeholders, technologies, and construction activities, and we appreciate the partnership with GameChange Energy throughout the tracker installation phase," said Hanli Smit, Head of Execution, Envusa Energy.

About GameChange Energy

GameChange Energy is a global energy infrastructure company delivering integrated, highly engineered solutions for utility-scale renewable energy and critical power applications. Through our portfolio of operating companies, we provide solar trackers, fixed-tilt mounting systems, eBOS solutions, transformers, drone-based asset monitoring, and customized infrastructure solutions for renewable energy plants, data centers, and battery energy storage systems (BESS). Our technologies are designed to reduce risk, improve performance, and deliver reliable operation worldwide. GameChange Energy is engineering the future of clean energy infrastructure.

For more information about GameChange Energy, visit: www.gamechangeenergy.com

Media Contact

Nisha Wadhwani

Lead - Marketing, GameChange Energy

nisha.wadhwani@gamechangeenergy.com

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