Tencent Cloud Named a Leader in the 2026 IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Managed Edge Services

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Cloud, the cloud business of global technology company Tencent, today announced that it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Managed Edge Services 2026 Vendor Assessment (doc US54122426, September 2026).

According to the IDC MarketScape, "EdgeOne natively converges intelligent acceleration, DDoS protection, web application firewall, bot management, edge compute, edge storage, edge AI inference, as well as web application and AI agent development and deployment capabilities through EdgeOne Makers. Delivered through a unified platform, these capabilities help customers reduce the integration and operational complexity associated with managing multiple products."

Building Edge Infrastructure for AI-Native Applications and High-Performance Edge AI Services

The IDC MarketScape notes, "Content delivery performance and network proximity-the traditional value propositions of managed edge-are now baseline expectations rather than differentiators. The competitive frontier has shifted to AI inference at the edge, where vendors are being evaluated on GPU availability, model deployment tooling, inference latency, and token cost efficiency versus centralized cloud AI services."

To address this shift, Tencent Cloud EdgeOne is evolving its global infrastructure into an edge foundation for AI-native applications. It provides enterprises with edge acceleration, security protection, edge AI inference, and full-stack capabilities to develop and deploy web applications and AI agents. On the security front, Tencent Cloud is expanding EdgeOne's protection capabilities beyond traditional cyberattacks to include the identification and management of emerging access patterns, including AI crawlers and AI agents.

Tencent Cloud EdgeOne is bringing AI inference closer to end users to meet the real-time demands of modern applications. In scenarios such as real-time conversations, transactions, gaming interactions, and media content generation, response time directly affects user experience. Tencent Cloud EdgeOne's edge AI inference platform, Booster, extends the platform's globally distributed infrastructure from content delivery to AI computing. By deploying inference services closer to business applications, Booster enables image and video generation, voice and audio processing, storage, and caching to take place nearer to end users. This allows applications such as artificial intelligence-generated content (AIGC) production, real-time media processing, intelligent recommendations, and advertising decision-making to access computing resources closer to where they are needed, enabling millisecond-level response times.

In the managed hosting sector, the rise of "vibe coding"-the practice of using AI to build applications through natural language-is expanding application development beyond websites toward the creation of AI agents. As large numbers of newly generated agents move into production environments, businesses are placing greater demands on rapid deployment and managed hosting.

Tencent Cloud EdgeOne's edge hosting platform, Makers, now supports both web applications and AI agents in addition to traditional website hosting. Developers can bring completed projects online with minimal adaptation, without building and maintaining the underlying runtime infrastructure. Makers currently serves more than 500,000 users and hosts more than one million websites, supporting corporate websites, cross-border e-commerce, AI SaaS applications, and agents across various industries, including healthcare, government, and legal services.

Edge AI Powers Real-Time Applications Across Gaming, Audio & Video, and E-Commerce

Today, Tencent Cloud EdgeOne operates more than 3,200 edge nodes with over 400Tbps of network capacity and more than 50 secondary ISP interconnections, covering Chinese Mainland and other major markets across Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, the Middle East, and Europe. From supporting Tencent's own large-scale gaming, audio and video, and e-commerce businesses to serving enterprises across industries worldwide, EdgeOne brings decades of experience in global edge infrastructure and supports sectors including finance, gaming, media, e-commerce and new retail, logistics, ticketing, aviation, and hospitality. It provides a technology foundation for enterprises expanding globally and entering the Chinese market.

Empowering the Gaming Industry with Low-Latency Delivery

According to IDC's China Gaming Cloud Market Tracker, H1 2025, Tencent Cloud CDN services powered by EdgeOne have ranked first in China by revenue for four consecutive years. Gaming resource delivery volume has also ranked first. EdgeOne has supported the distribution and security of Farlight 84, which attracted over 16 million pre-registrations ahead of launch, and Mecha BREAK, which registered over 5.2 million players for its global open beta. It has also defended Delta Force against hundreds of attacks. Meanwhile, EdgeOne Booster provides edge inference capabilities for emerging use cases such as AI-powered Non-Player Characters (NPCs), intelligent recommendations, and real-time content generation, bringing computing resources closer to players and enhancing real-time interactive experiences.

Accelerating Audio & Video Content Delivery Globally

EdgeOne covers 80% of the top 10 China-based outbound audio and video social applications by scale and serves leading global customers including Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME), Japanese karaoke app Pokekara, and Pakistani internet TV platform ARY ZAP. As AI reshapes content production and interactive experiences, EdgeOne Booster enables open-source multimodal models to be deployed at the edge, allowing images, video, and audio assets to be generated and processed closer to users without being sent back to centralized cloud infrastructure. This significantly shortens the AI content production workflow and provides global media businesses with high-concurrency, low-latency edge inference capabilities.

Driving Conversions for E-commerce and New Retail with AI

EdgeOne Makers enables one-stop deployment and hosting of e-commerce AI agents, helping AI move from "answering questions" to "solving problems." Across customer service, logistics tracking, returns and exchanges, and product selection and marketing, AI agents can execute business tasks directly, providing 24/7 service and improving operational efficiency for global businesses.

Beyond the IDC MarketScape, Tencent Cloud has also been recognized as a representative vendor in three Gartner Market Guides covering Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) mitigation solutions, web application and API protection (WAAP), and edge distribution platforms, with related capabilities incorporated into the 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) international standards.

From accelerating and protecting the internet to connecting AI computing and powering AI applications, Tencent Cloud EdgeOne continues to extend its global network, security, and edge computing capabilities for the AI era, helping enterprises across industries connect with users worldwide and bring AI-powered businesses into production.

[1]IDC MarketScape vendor analysis model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. The Capabilities score measures supplier product, go-to-market and business execution in the short-term. The Strategy score measures alignment of supplier strategies with customer requirements in a 3-5- year timeframe. Supplier market share is represented by the size of the icons.

IDC Copyright

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

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About Tencent Cloud

Tencent Cloud is one of the world's fastest-growing cloud service providers, committed to delivering innovative solutions that address everyday life and business challenges, and empowering the digital transformation of smart industries. Tencent Cloud has always upheld its mission to meet the needs of diverse industries, leveraging cloud computing, big data analytics, AI, IoT and cybersecurity, together with its extensive global infrastructure, to provide businesses with stable, secure, and industry-leading cloud products and services across a wide range of sectors, including education, finance, healthcare, gaming, media and entertainment, property, retail, travel, and transportation.

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