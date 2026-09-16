Shanghai, China--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2026) - MPMC, a Chinese manufacturer of containerised power generation, battery energy storage, and mobile charging equipment, will showcase its integrated diesel, gas, and energy storage power ecosystem at Data Centre World Asia 2026, taking place on 29-30 September at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre in Singapore (Booth N75). The company will feature its Twins Power generator sets and C&I Energy Storage systems, developed to support reliable and resilient power infrastructure for data centre applications.

Alongside its data centre solutions, MPMC will highlight the broader capabilities of its battery energy storage platform, which also supports the development of the BCH Series Mobile BESS Charger. Designed to provide DC fast-charging for electric vehicles and electric trucks at locations with limited or no grid access, the BCH Series is being deployed across logistics, port, and EV charging applications in Europe.

MPMC will present the BCH Series Mobile BESS Charger at the 140th China Import and Export Fair, taking place from 15-19 October 2026 in Guangzhou, China. The appearance will mark the product's upcoming introduction to a wider international audience.

The BCH Series stores energy in an onboard battery pack that can be charged from grid, generator set, existing battery storage, or solar power, and discharges it through DC fast-charging connectors to electric vehicles and electric construction machinery. Because the unit carries its own stored reserve, it can be positioned wherever charging is needed and reach full operational status within 24 hours of arrival, without the multi-month lead times typically associated with permanent charging infrastructure and grid capacity upgrades.

A Documented Track Record Across European Logistics and Grid-Connected Projects

In the United Kingdom, MPMC deployed eight BCH-275-200 units to support logistics and port truck charging, giving fleet operators DC fast-charging capacity across a working logistics operation rather than a single demonstration unit. In the Netherlands, a combination of BCH-275-200 and BCH-500-1000 units forms a grid-connected EV charging station, while in Norway, a 2 MWh system built from BCH-500-1000 units enabled zero-emission operation of electric construction machinery at a location with no grid access at all. Across these three deployments, the BCH Series has supported logistics fleets, grid-connected charging infrastructure, and fully off-grid construction sites - the three most common charging scenarios operators encounter in the field.

MPMC BCH Series mobile BESS charger supplying DC charging to an electric truck in a cold-climate deployment.

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A Range Built Around Real Site Constraints

The BCH Series spans from the compact BCH-80-70, delivering 80 kW of DC output through a single liquid-cooled CCS2 260A connector for smaller or occasional charging needs, up to the BCH-500-1000, which stores 1,075 kWh per unit and delivers up to 500 kW of DC output. Between these, the BCH-275-200 (150 kW DC output, two CCS2 250A connectors), BCH-600-400 (400 kW DC output, two CCS2 350A connectors), and BCH-800-600 (600 kW DC output, two CCS2 350A connectors) cover the mid-range demand most logistics depots, ports, and charging operations actually require. Across the five models, DC output scales from 80 kW to 600 kW, allowing operators to match unit size to everything from occasional charging needs to heavy-duty, multi-vehicle depot operations.

Engineering Behind the Range

Every model in the BCH Series is built on MPMC's blade LFP battery architecture, using a sandwich cell structure tested for fire, water immersion, high-impact collision, and crush resistance, with a 6.7°C precision thermal control range designed to keep output stable across repeated high-power charging cycles. BCH-275-200-and-above models support OCPP 1.6 for interoperability with third-party charging networks, optional RFID payment integration, and optional CCS1, GB/T, or CHAdeMO connectors for markets outside the CCS2 standard.

MPMC's BCH-275-200 mobile BESS charger positioned for grid-independent deployment in a commercial parking area.

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Positioning in a Growing Market

MPMC differentiates its BCH Series through a wider power range extending to high-power configurations for heavy-duty machinery and port logistics, an in-house battery supply chain managed through its own Yangzhong, Jiangsu manufacturing base, and the option for customers to source generator sets and stationary battery storage from the same manufacturer under a shared SCADA and EMS platform.

Fleet operators and infrastructure planners are increasingly asking for charging capacity that does not wait on a grid connection date. The BCH Series was engineered specifically to answer that constraint, and the projects MPMC has delivered across the UK, the Netherlands, and Norway reflect a genuine and growing demand for mobile, battery-based charging as a practical alternative to permanent infrastructure.

About MPMC Powertech Corp.

MPMC Powertech Corp. is a Chinese manufacturer of containerised diesel, gas, methanol, and biofuel generator sets, battery energy storage systems, hybrid power stations, mobile solar arrays, mobile BESS chargers, and solar lighting towers. MPMC's products have been delivered to more than 120 countries and territories across Asia, Africa, Oceania, the Americas, and Europe, serving sectors including mining, oil and gas, construction, data centres, healthcare, and rental power. For more information, contact MPMC at sales@mpmc-china.com.

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