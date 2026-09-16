DJ Amundi Core USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF Dist (PRUC) Amundi Core USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 16-Sep-2026 / 09:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 15-Sep-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 17.2187 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4212746 CODE: PRUC ISIN: LU2037749XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2037749XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRUC LEI Code: 549300KNN25GRP3YZJ75 Sequence No.: 443383 EQS News ID: 2400008 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 16, 2026 03:05 ET (07:05 GMT)