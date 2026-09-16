DJ Amundi Prime Eurozone UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime Eurozone UCITS ETF Dist (PRIZ) Amundi Prime Eurozone UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 16-Sep-2026 / 09:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Prime Eurozone UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 15-Sep-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 39.3162 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2048475 CODE: PRIZ ISIN: LU1931974XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1931974XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRIZ LEI Code: 213800PQDGK46VGAJF87 Sequence No.: 443388 EQS News ID: 2400018 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 16, 2026 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)