Shanghai, China--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2026) - On August 4, the 20th Frost & Sullivan Global Growth, Innovation and Leadership (GIL) Summit and the 5th New Investment Event (the "2026 Frost & Sullivan New Investment Event") officially opened at Jing An Shangri-La, Shanghai. During the event, the 2026 Frost & Sullivan Global Awards and China Awards were announced.

Based on its evaluation process, including industry research and assessment of companies in the cardiovascular, cerebrovascular, and respiratory new drug R&D sector, Frost & Sullivan awarded Chengdu Shibeikang Biomedical Technology Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "SBK") the "GLOBAL CARDIOVASCULAR, CEREBROVASCULAR AND RESPIRATORY NEW DRUG R&D COMPANY OF THE YEAR" award.



Aroop Zutshi, Global President & Managing Partner, Executive Board Member, Frost & Sullivan, and Mr. Meng Yi, Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Frost & Sullivan Growth Strategy Expert Committee and Former General Manager and Vice Chairman of HSBC Global Banking, China, presented the award to Chengdu Shibeikang Biomedical Technology Co., Ltd.

Chengdu Shibeikang Biomedical Technology Co., Ltd.: Focusing on Innovative Drug Development in Cardiovascular, Cerebrovascular, and Respiratory Disease Areas

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Chengdu, Chengdu Shibeikang Biomedical Technology Co., Ltd. (SBK) operates with the mission of "Empowering Better Health Through Inclusive Care and Support."

Guided by the core value of "People-centered, Driven by Change, Innovation", SBK focuses on clinical research needs and pursues differentiated approaches in innovative drug development.

SBK's research activities primarily focus on cardiovascular, cerebrovascular, and respiratory diseases, with efforts directed toward the discovery and development of innovative therapeutic candidates.

Drug Development Pipeline Covering Cardiovascular, Cerebrovascular, and Respiratory Research Areas

SBK has established a research and development pipeline focusing on biological pathways associated with thrombotic diseases, including areas related to lipid metabolism, platelet activation, and coagulation mechanisms.

The company is advancing multiple candidate programs through its internal R&D processes and continues to explore innovative approaches in drug discovery and development.

In the cardiovascular and cerebrovascular research areas, SBK has developed candidate programs targeting disease-related biological mechanisms and continues to conduct research activities to support future clinical development.

Respiratory Research Programs and AI-Assisted Drug Discovery Platform

In the respiratory research field, SBK focuses on airway mucus regulation mechanisms and conducts research related to respiratory conditions including COPD, asthma, allergic rhinitis, and post-infectious cough.

The company is developing candidate programs across multiple formulation approaches, including injectable, oral, nebulized, and spray formulations.

SBK has also developed its proprietary A-MetaForge AI Metabolism Differentiation Platform.

The platform is designed to support research activities related to metabolic characteristics of candidate molecules and provide AI-assisted analysis and optimization capabilities for innovative drug discovery.

By integrating computational approaches with experimental research, the platform aims to support efficiency and innovation in the drug development process.

Continuing Commitment to Innovative Drug Development

The company continues to focus on research and development activities in cardiovascular, cerebrovascular, and respiratory disease areas, while exploring opportunities to advance innovative drug candidates through scientific and regulatory development pathways.

Looking forward, SBK will continue to invest in innovative research and development and strengthen its capabilities in drug discovery and development.

About Frost & Sullivan Global COMPANY OF THE YEAR

The Frost & Sullivan COMPANY OF THE YEAR award recognizes enterprises demonstrating achievements in areas including innovation, business development, and industry contribution.

Through industry research, interviews, and analysis, the Frost & Sullivan team evaluates companies based on relevant market and competitive factors.

The award selection process includes review and assessment by an independent judging panel composed of industry experts, investment professionals, financial experts, and business leaders.

Chengdu Shibeikang Biomedical Technology Co., Ltd. was selected as the recipient of the "GLOBAL CARDIOVASCULAR, CEREBROVASCULAR AND RESPIRATORY NEW DRUG R&D COMPANY OF THE YEAR" award.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/313226