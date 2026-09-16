Developing World Systems Limited (DWS), a global software services company and part of AGEST Group, today announced the availability of SBOM Archi in the UK and European markets. Engineered in Japan by AGEST, Inc., SBOM Archi is a software supply chain risk management platform that helps organisations identify, assess and manage vulnerability, licence and EOL/EOS risks.

"Software supply chain visibility is becoming an important part of both cyber security and operational resilience," said Kageyuki Nagao, COO of DWS. "Creating an SBOM is only the starting point. The real value comes from understanding the risks, prioritising action and maintaining visibility as software and vulnerabilities change."

Supporting Cyber Resilience Act Readiness

With EU Cyber Resilience Act (CRA) reporting obligations now applicable as of 11 September 2026, SBOM Archi Version 2.2 adds capabilities to support organisations managing CRA-related requirements, including:

EUVD Integration Adds European vulnerability intelligence to vulnerability management.

Adds European vulnerability intelligence to vulnerability management. CRA Reporting Status Management Tracks CRA-related reporting status separately from technical VEX status.

Tracks CRA-related reporting status separately from technical VEX status. Audit Logging Records SBOM updates and vulnerability-response decisions.

Records SBOM updates and vulnerability-response decisions. CVSS 4.0 Support Supports vulnerability assessment using CVSS v4.0.

Generate. Analyse. Remediate.

SBOM Archi supports the SBOM lifecycle, enabling organisations to generate and manage SBOM data, assess vulnerabilities and lifecycle risks, prioritise remediation and record response activities in one environment.

The platform integrates vulnerability intelligence from NVD, OSV, GitHub Security Advisories (GHSA), JVN and EUVD. It supports CVSS and EPSS, SPDX 2.2-2.3 and CycloneDX 1.4-1.6 formats, with online, on-premise, offline and air-gapped workflows.

Availability and Limited-Time Full Access Offer

SBOM Archi is available through DWS in the UK and European markets from 16 September 2026. To support its introduction, DWS is offering a limited-time free-access programme until 30 November 2026, providing organisations with full access to SBOM Archi at no cost during the programme period.

https://sbomarchi.uk/

About DWS

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Marlow, England, DWS is a global software services company and part of AGEST Group. DWS provides enterprise software development, testing and software supply chain security solutions for complex, business-critical environments.

https://dws-global.com/

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