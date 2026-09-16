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PR Newswire
16.09.2026 10:00 Uhr
110 Leser
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Engineering the Next Horizon, Delivering the Next Journey: FAW TRUCKS Takes the Stage at IAA TRANSPORTATION 2026

HANNOVER, Germany, Sept. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On the morning of September 14, local time, the 72nd IAA TRANSPORTATION opened at the Hannover Exhibition Grounds in Germany. Exhibiting under the theme "Engineering the Next Horizon, Delivering the Next Journey," FAW TRUCKS showcased five complete vehicles and nine core powertrain systems across four exhibition areas-Low Carbon, Zero Carbon, Ecosystem, and Future-presenting a comprehensive view of its full-spectrum powertrain strategy and intelligent technology capabilities.

Later that morning, FAW TRUCKS gave the TL.X Visionary Concept Truck its global premiere. Developed with 2036 in mind, the concept is built around three key directions: Heritage Renewal, Personalized Customization, and Whole-Vehicle Intelligence. It delivers breakthroughs in modular space design, multi-powertrain compatibility, full-stack intelligence, and other areas. FAW TRUCKS stated that the TL.X will serve as an open, shared technology ecosystem platform, working with industry partners worldwide to explore new forms of next-generation commercial vehicles. More than 200 dealers, suppliers, key customers, and media representatives from around the world attended the unveiling.

That afternoon, FAW TRUCKS held a CORTRON CS product walkaround at its stand. Built on FAW TRUCKS's seventh-generation heavy-duty truck platform, the CORTRON CS is set to enter the European market. On display were two diesel tractors-the CS600 and CS600 XXL-and the CS925 battery-electric tractor. European third-party testing organizations and industry partners provided expert validation of the models' product capabilities.

FAW TRUCKS showcased a proven lineup of series-production vehicles at this year's show, covering five major powertrain technologies: diesel, natural gas, hybrid, battery-electric, and hydrogen. Spanning the full range of vehicle categories-including tractor units, rigid trucks, tippers, and special-purpose vehicles-the portfolio can meet the diverse operational needs of European customers.

Looking ahead, FAW TRUCKS will remain firmly committed to its strategic direction of "Tech-Driven FAW TRUCKS, Green FAW TRUCKS and Global FAW TRUCKS," accelerate its transition toward delivering integrated ecosystem solutions, and work with partners worldwide to build a new global commercial vehicle ecosystem that is low-carbon, intelligent, and open for mutual success-contributing Chinese solutions and the strength of FAW TRUCKS to the advancement of the global commercial vehicle industry.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/engineering-the-next-horizon-delivering-the-next-journey--faw-trucks-takes-the-stage-at-iaa-transportation-2026-302880315.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.