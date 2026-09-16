Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2026) - Neotech Metals Corp. (CSE: NTMC) (OTCQB: NTMFF) (FSE: V690) ("Neotech" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has commenced drilling and additional exploration activities at its Torrance Project in Ontario, Canada.

The fully-funded exploration program will test a series of geophysical targets identified across the property through an up to 2,000-metre diamond drill program. Additional field activities will include regional basal till sampling, outcrop mapping and sampling, and geochemical soil sampling to further evaluate the property and refine additional exploration targets.

About the Torrance Project

Acquired from Kenorland Minerals Ltd. earlier in 2026, the Torrance Project has since undergone extensive data compilation, interpretation and permitting in preparation for the current exploration program. This work has identified and refined eight priority target areas for drill testing.

The Torrance Project is located approximately 70 kilometres south of the Company's 100%-owned Hecla-Kilmer Rare Earth Elements and Phosphate Project in northern Ontario.

The property is characterized by a large, ring-shaped magnetic feature covering approximately 10 square kilometres. Despite the scale of the geophysical anomaly, bedrock exposure within the claim boundaries is limited. Initial drill targeting is focused on prominent magnetic highs and their contacts with adjacent magnetic lows, interpreted as prospective geological and structural settings for mineralization.

Drill core from the program will be geologically logged, sampled and cut, with representative samples submitted to accredited laboratories for multi-element geochemical analysis. Results from drilling and surface exploration will be used to further evaluate the geological setting and mineral potential of the Torrance Project.

"Ontario has been a welcoming and supportive jurisdiction for Neotech, and we are excited to begin testing the Torrance Project with the goal of making another significant discovery," said Reagan Glazier, CEO of Neotech Metals. "Our objective is to build a portfolio of complementary critical-mineral assets in the region and establish a meaningful foothold in North American rare earth and phosphate supply chains. With Hecla-Kilmer advancing approximately 70 kilometres to the north, Torrance represents an exciting opportunity to expand our exploration footprint within the region."

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Reagan Glazier, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Neotech Metals Corp.

About Neotech Metals

Neotech Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company dedicated to discovering and developing critical mineral resources, with a strong commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable practices. The Company holds a diversified portfolio of Rare Earth Element and Critical Minerals projects, including the Hecla-Kilmer Rare Earth and Phosphate Project located 20 km from the Otter Rapids 180MW hydroelectric power generation station and active Ontario Northland Railway, the Torrance Project located 70 km southwest of Hecla-Kilmer, and the TREO project in British Columbia, all of which are 100% - owned.

Qualified Person

Technical Information for this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101. Jared Galenzoski, VP Exploration, P.Geo., and Qualified Person, as defined under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved all of the data and statements made for this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will," "will be," "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "plans," "may," "could," or "would" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different, including receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/314501