A 19.3 MW solar project belonging to UK-headquartered solar developer Solarcentury Africa has reached commercial operations in Namibia. The Gerus solar PV plant, located in the Kunene region of northwestern Namibia, is only the second purpose-built merchant solar plant in Africa to trade electricity on the Southern African Power Pool, a competitive regional electricity market that connects utilities and large customers across Southern Africa. It follows the 25 MW Mailo solar plant in Zambia, also belonging to Solarcentury Africa, which was inaugurated in July 2025. The company says work is now ...

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