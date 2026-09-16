AB Tasty and VWO Unite Under Wingify, Launching a Unified Platform, New Brand Identity, and a Website

The company introduces an Agentic Experience Optimization Platform built to understand, decide, act, and prove across every digital touchpoint, with Wingz as its AI engine

PARIS, DELHI, India and NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the merger announced earlier this year, VWO and AB Tasty today unveiled Wingify as the unified global brand for the combined business. The move also marks the unveiling of a combined platform under a single category, Agentic Experience Optimization Platform, and a single promise: Make every digital experience relevant.

One Name, One Flight Path

VWO and AB Tasty each spent more than 15 years building their businesses independently before merging. Together, the company now represents more than $100 million in revenue, 4,000+ customers worldwide, and a team of 700+ people across 11 offices in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America.

"Bringing VWO and AB Tasty together was never just about combining two platforms," said Sparsh Gupta, CEO of Wingify. "It's about giving our customers a clearer path forward with a strong data foundation that helps you act. AI is not another layer we've added to the platform; it is the platform's operating logic, as it sees what is happening, decides what to do next, and acts while the visitor is still on the page. Every one of those decisions is measured, so relevance is something we can prove rather than promise."

AI is changing what is possible. The new brand and platform are grounded in two ideas: clarity and curiosity. Together with AI, they create a new approach to optimization, connecting every touchpoint across the suite and turning insight into smarter action.

Introducing the Agentic Experience Optimization Platform

Wingify is now a new Agentic Experience Optimization Platform: where experimentation, personalization, behavioral insights, commerce optimization, feature management, and customer engagement run on one data foundation, one workflow, and one AI. The customer decides in moments, and Wingify closes that gap by understanding, deciding, and acting while the visit is still happening, and then proving whether it worked.

The foundation powers the Relevance Loop:

Understand. Reads behavioral, journey, affinity, intent, contextual, and emotional signals - including from anonymous visitors.

Decide. AI connects that understanding and determines the next best move: the right experience, design, feature, message, or recommendation for each person.

Act. Turns decisions into live experiences the moment they matter, using the same data and intelligence across the same connected suite.

Measure & Learn. Experimentation and analytics measure every action against business outcomes, turning results into new learning that makes every next decision sharper.

"Disconnected tools quietly cost teams time," said Alix de Sagazan, CRO of Wingify. "An insight from one tool has to be manually rebuilt somewhere else, and every handoff invites delay and errors. Wingify closes those gaps, so insight turns into an action and action turns into a better experience."

Wingz: AI Woven Through Every Stage

Wingz, Wingify's embedded AI, runs across the Relevance Loop, using live behavioral data to understand visitors, recommend and activate changes, and measure their impact.

"Most AI in marketing software is an assistant sitting on top of a product. It can tell you things, but it cannot do much, and it certainly cannot tell you whether it was right. We built this the other way round. It runs inside the loop, so it sees the signal, makes the call, ships the change, and then measures it. That last part is the hard part, and it is why we spent 15 years building the experimentation layer underneath it," said Ankit Jain, Co-founder and Chief Product & Technology Officer at Wingify.

What This Means for Customers

Existing VWO and AB Tasty customers can expect a platform that lets them see and act on the bigger picture, with a client base that includes L'Oréal, LVMH, Decathlon, Puma, Forbes, Motorola, AXA, De Beers, and more."Our customers built real momentum with VWO and AB Tasty long before this merger," said Rémi Aubert, Co-founder and Chief Customer & Strategy officer at Wingify. "This isn't about starting over. It's about giving that momentum wings: a clearer runway, a sharper set of tools, and a platform built to make every single interaction more relevant than the last"

The new site and brand are live today at wingify.com

About Wingify

Wingify is an Agentic Experience Optimization Platform that helps brands make every experience relevant. By combining deep customer understanding, AI-powered real-time decisioning, activation, experimentation, and analytics together in one continuous loop. Wingify understands each visitor, decides what is most relevant in the moment, turns that decision into a live experience across web, apps, search, merchandising, email, SMS, and push, then measures the result and learns from it.

Wingify serves more than 4,000 customers worldwide from 11 offices across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Learn more at wingify.com.

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