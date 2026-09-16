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PR Newswire
16.09.2026 10:06 Uhr
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Mitsogo Inc. dba Hexnode: Hexnode unveils Hexnode Synapse, bringing agentic orchestration to IT and security operations

MUNICH, Sept. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexnode, the enterprise software division of Mitsogo, today introduced Hexnode Synapse at HexCon26, its annual user conference. Hexnode Synapse is an agentic orchestration layer for IT and security operations designed to turn requests and system events into coordinated, governed and traceable actions.

Tool sprawl is one of the defining frictions of IT and security operations.

"If you look at the real work of IT, nothing ever happens inside just one system. Onboarding a person touches identity, devices, and your HR system. Responding to a threat touches the endpoint, the user's access, and the ticket. And today, a person is the one connecting all of that, every single time," said Apu Pavithran, CEO and Founder of Hexnode.

Each handoff adds manual work and slows response. Hexnode Synapse connects those steps.

What is Hexnode Synapse?

Hexnode Synapse is a governed, agentic orchestration layer built to coordinate requests, alerts and events end to end, across every enterprise system involved in resolving them.

Synapse starts with native context from Hexnode UEM, Hexnode XDR and Hexnode IdP and extends workflows into surrounding IT and security tools. Rather than requiring administrators to move manually between consoles, it coordinates agents, approvals and system actions around each request, alert or event.

How does Hexnode Synapse work?

Hexnode Synapse works through specialist AI agents that reason about incoming requests and alerts, determine the next step and act within defined guardrails. It initially includes:

  • Device Agent: Supports root-cause diagnostics, compliance-drift remediation, patch and vulnerability remediation, and device provisioning.
  • Identity Agent: Supports access requests, identity lifecycle operations, role changes and account-related tasks.
  • Threat Agent: Supports alert triage, threat investigation and containment.

Organizations can also configure custom agents around their own tools and knowledge base sources.

Hexnode Synapse can also coordinate cross-product sequences when a workflow spans more than one system.

For example, a single prompt like "Onboard John" reads the new hire's HR profile and kicks off the onboarding: Hexnode Synapse creates the identity and assigns app licenses based on the employee's department, pushes zero-touch device configuration and endpoint protection policies in parallel, and records the corresponding IT ticket, all as one governed workflow. If a step stalls, it recovers on its own; when app licenses run out, Synapse raises a ticket and resumes provisioning once a seat frees up.

How is Hexnode Synapse governed by design?

Hexnode Synapse uses guardrails, the admin-defined limits on what an agent can ever do on its own, together with action-level approval gates and a traceable execution history to keep agent actions under human control. Sensitive actions, such as a device wipe, endpoint isolation or privileged access change, are routed to a named approver before execution.

Every autonomous or approved action is recorded in the Execution Centre. IT and security teams can browse and export this history, turning an audit into a download rather than a multi-week evidence hunt.

Initial integrations and availability

At launch, Hexnode Synapse integrates with ServiceNow, Zendesk, Microsoft Entra ID and BambooHR, extending orchestration into surrounding IT and security workflows alongside Hexnode UEM, Hexnode XDR and Hexnode IdP. Hexnode plans to steadily expand the integration catalog and Synapse's core capabilities in the phases ahead.

Hexnode Synapse will enter invite-only trial later this year. Interested organizations can register at www.hexnode.com/synapse/.

About Hexnode

Hexnode is a leading provider of enterprise solutions, including Hexnode UEM for autonomous and AI-powered endpoint management, Hexnode XDR for intelligent threat detection and response, and Hexnode IdP for secure, context-aware identity and access management. For more information, visit www.hexnode.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hexnode-unveils-hexnode-synapse-bringing-agentic-orchestration-to-it-and-security-operations-302880261.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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