AB InBev: Flying Fish Dares Fans To Party At Dracula's Castle For The Ultimate Halloween Experience

One-of-a-kind promotion will send winners to Transylvania for an exclusive Halloween party at the legendary Bran Castle, headlined by renowned international DJs

BRUSSELS, Sept. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This Halloween, Flying Fish is daring fans to go where no beer brand has taken them before: Dracula's Castle. Now open for entries, the "Do You Dare to Party at Dracula's Castle?" promotion offers consumers the chance to win a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Romania, culminating in an exclusive, invite-only Halloween bash featuring world-class DJs at Bran Castle in Transylvania on November 7.

Flying Fish, the premium flavored beer known for the combination of fresh lemon for refreshment, continues to expand globally alongside the emerging beyond beer category. Building on that momentum, the brand is bringing its spirit of unexpected fun to Halloween - an occasion increasing in popularity globally - through one global promotion spanning six countries: South Africa, Brazil, Mexico, Belgium, Peru and Canada.

From neighborhood costume parties and haunted houses to local traditions, Halloween may be celebrated differently around the world, but the fascination with the spooky season crosses all borders. And few legends are as universally synonymous with Halloween as The Prince of Darkness himself, Dracula, a cultural icon whose story has captivated generations around the world.

With "Do You Dare to Party at Dracula's Castle?," Flying Fish is bringing consumers directly into the heart of that legend. The campaign culminates on November 7, when Bran Castle will be transformed for a night of immersive entertainment, elaborate storytelling, costumes and unexpected surprises. International DJs Sickick, Dubdogz, Miro, and more musical talent will headline the celebration, alongside special guest appearances yet to be announced.

"Halloween hasn't always been a traditional beer occasion, and that's exactly what makes it such a natural fit for Flying Fish - a brand built around the unexpected," said Bruno Cosentino, President of Balanced Choices & Beyond Co. at AB InBev. "As Flying Fish continues its growth globally, bold experiences like celebrating Halloween inside Dracula's Castle help us further introduce the brand to new legal drinking age consumers, who enjoy celebrating culturally relevant occasions."

Created in collaboration with Wieden+Kennedy Mexico and U.K. experiential agency, We Are Collider, the campaign comes to life throughout September and October through paid social, digital OOH, creator content, limited-edition packs, retail activations and digital experiences. Four winners from each participating market will earn an all-inclusive trip to Romania and access to the November 7 celebration, with entries open through October 20, 2026.

"When you think about Halloween, Dracula is one of those rare characters that transcends generations, borders and cultures, so we wanted to take people directly into the heart of that legend," said Jessica Apellaniz, Chief Creative Officer, Wieden+Kennedy Mexico. "Flying Fish gave us permission to turn something familiar completely on its head. Instead of creating another Halloween campaign people simply watch from afar, we're inviting them to step inside the story and experience a night they could never have expected."

For more information about Flying Fish and details on how to enter for a chance to party at Dracula's Castle, visit www.flyingfishbeer.com. Consumers must be of legal drinking age in their market to participate; full terms and conditions apply.

About AB InBev

Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev) is a publicly traded company (Euronext: ABI) based in Leuven, Belgium, with secondary listings on the Mexico (MEXBOL: ANB) and South Africa (JSE: ANH) stock exchanges and with American Depositary Receipts on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BUD). As a company, we dream big to create a future with more cheers. We are always looking to serve up new ways to meet life's moments, move our industry forward and make a meaningful impact in the world. We are committed to building great brands that stand the test of time and to brewing the best beers using the finest ingredients. Beer is the drink for moderation, and for over a century, AB InBev has championed responsible drinking. We are committed to providing our consumers with balanced choices to enjoy on any occasion. We also invest in marketing that aims to reinforce positive behaviors, and we work with communities, customers, and partners to promote responsible consumption through evidence-based initiatives. Our diverse portfolio of well over 400 beer brands includes global brands Budweiser, Corona, Stella Artois and Michelob Ultra; multi-country brands Beck's, Hoegaarden and Leffe; and local champions such as Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol. Our brewing heritage dates back more than 600 years, spanning continents and generations. From our European roots at the Den Hoorn brewery in Leuven, Belgium. To the pioneering spirit of the Anheuser & Co brewery in St. Louis, US. To the creation of the Castle Brewery in South Africa during the Johannesburg gold rush. To Bohemia, the first brewery in Brazil. Geographically diversified with a balanced exposure to developed and developing markets, we leverage the collective strengths of approximately 137?000 colleagues based in more than 40 countries worldwide. For 2025, AB InBev's reported revenue was 59.3 billion USD (excluding JVs and associates).

AB InBev Media Relations

E-mail: media.relations@ab-inbev.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/flying-fish-dares-fans-to-party-at-draculas-castle-for-the-ultimate-halloween-experience-302879679.html