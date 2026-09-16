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WKN: A14NG2 | ISIN: GB00BVFCZV34 | Ticker-Symbol: RWJ1
Tradegate
15.09.26 | 16:48
1,414 Euro
-2,28 % -0,033
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RWS HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
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1,4401,47811:43
1,4381,47911:40
PR Newswire
16.09.2026 10:06 Uhr
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RWS launches Tridion agentic platform, bringing governed AI agents into enterprise content workflows

Tridion Agent and Tridion Connect now in public preview, enabling enterprises to build, deploy and orchestrate AI agents within governed content workflows

MAIDENHEAD, England, Sept. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RWS (AIM: RWS.L), a global AI solutions company, today announced the public preview of its Tridion agentic platform, giving regulated enterprises a governed way to build and run AI agents across their content lifecycle. The platform is built on Tridion, RWS's structured content platform, which is used across the medtech, pharmaceutical and manufacturing industries to manage complex technical and regulatory documentation.

Tridion Agent and Tridion Connect are designed to tackle a costly problem for organizations managing complex technical and regulatory information: when a regulation, standard or product specification changes, teams need to work out exactly what content is affected before they can update it.

The new agentic capabilities automate that process within Tridion. They can detect external changes, identify affected governed content and propose updates for human review - helping teams move from change detection to an approved response faster, without giving up control over what gets published.

Consider a new labeling requirement. Tridion Connect can identify the instructions for use and other documentation that may be affected across products and markets. Tridion Agent can then prepare proposed wording changes for a technical writer to review. Instead of manually cross-referencing a new requirement against large volumes of documentation, the team starts with the affected content and proposed changes already identified.

Connecting change to content

Tridion Connect brings signals from regulations, standards and other external sources directly into enterprise content workflows. When a relevant change occurs, it traces that change to governed content in Tridion, helping teams understand its potential impact and decide what needs attention.

Tridion Agent provides the framework for building, deploying and orchestrating specialist AI agents across Tridion. Agents work with governed content and approved sources, operate within defined workflows and maintain an audit trail of their activity.

This gives enterprises a way to put agentic AI to work on critical content while retaining the controls they already use to manage accuracy, consistency and compliance.

"We have spent several years building a structured content foundation on Tridion, so our documentation stays accurate, consistent and current in every market we serve. When RWS presented the agentic platform at Tridion Live Sessions, it matched the direction we already wanted to take: automation that acts on content we govern, with our people still making the decisions. We are excited to have been invited to join the preview, letting us help shape the platform rather than wait for it," commented Jenny Häggström, Technical Publications Systems Lead at Arjo.

From AI experiments to useful work

"Businesses don't need more AI experiments. They need AI that can do useful work with the information they trust," said David Alley, SVP Tridion at RWS.

"Connecting external change directly to governed enterprise content takes a lot of the manual work out of finding what's affected and preparing a response. People still make the decisions, but they have much better information to make them with.

"This is where agentic AI becomes genuinely useful for enterprises. Agents can act on trusted information within the workflows and controls organizations already rely on, rather than operating as another disconnected AI tool."

The launch extends Tridion's structured content foundation into agentic workflows, allowing organizations to build AI agents around the same content, governance and processes they already use to manage critical information.

In early use, teams are cutting impact-assessment time from days to hours, reducing the manual effort involved in keeping large documentation sets current while maintaining human oversight of consequential changes.

Tridion Agent and Tridion Connect are now in public preview, ahead of planned general availability in 2027. Register your interest now.

About us
RWS is a global AI solutions company empowering the world's most trusted enterprise AI.

Our proprietary Cultural Intelligence Layer, powered by 250,000+ data specialists, cultural and language experts and deep domain professionals, backed by 47+ patents, makes enterprise AI culturally fluent, contextually accurate and secure, ensuring every interaction reflects a brand's tone, context and customer values.

Through our Generate, Transform, and Protect segments, we deliver intelligent content, enterprise knowledge, large-scale localization, and IP protection for global growth. Trusted by 80+ of the world's top 100 brands, RWS provides the confidence, governance and expertise organizations need to deploy AI safely, responsibly and at scale. Headquartered in the UK, RWS is listed on AIM.

More information: rws.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/rws-launches-tridion-agentic-platform-bringing-governed-ai-agents-into-enterprise-content-workflows-302879479.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
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