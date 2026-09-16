Search Launches for the UK's Next Generation of STEM Innovators

The National STEM Festival expands internationally for the first time, seeking young innovators from England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland

LONDON, Sept. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Across the UK, teenagers are thinking about extraordinary solutions to problems in their communities and the wider world. Their ideas reflect the remarkable depth of young talent and innovation in the UK. The National STEM Festival wants to find these young innovators and give them a public stage to showcase their ideas, expand their ambitions and shape the future.

Applications are now open for the UK's first National STEM Festival, a nationwide search for young innovators ages 13-19. 40 students from England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will be selected as National STEM Champions and invited to showcase their projects during the Festival, taking place 5-10 May 2027 in London. Travel and accommodation will be fully funded for every Champion, helping ensure that cost, location or access to established STEM networks does not prevent a promising young innovator from participating.

An additional highlight of the Festival is Open Build Weekend, a free, all-ages public experience where families, educators and industry leaders can meet the Champions, experience their projects firsthand and take part in hands-on activities - including challenges from Taskmaster Education, with additional programme partners to be announced.

The UK Festival marks the first international expansion of the National STEM Festival following three successful years in the United States. Powered by EXPLR, and supported by leading industry, academic and governing institutions, the UK edition is being developed to reflect the distinct experiences, opportunities and challenges facing young people throughout the four nations.

"This Festival will feel genuinely connected- built around the young people and communities across the UK. Extraordinary ideas can come from anywhere, but access to opportunity doesn't. We want to find the next generation whose ideas deserve to be seen, supported and taken seriously," said Jenny Buccos, Founder of the National STEM Festival. "At the same time, the Festival is about helping address some of the UK's longer-term challenges - from the skills gap and youth unemployment to unlocking growth and innovation in communities across the UK."

Students may submit projects addressing real-world challenges in four categories:

Building & Infrastructure

Health & Human Potential

Technology, AI & Digital Futures

Food, Planet & Sustainability

"Young people have the best ideas, but too often those ideas never reach beyond the home or the classroom," said science broadcaster and author Dallas Campbell. "This Festival gives them a national stage with an audience of scientists, engineers, and industry leaders who understand the potential of a great idea. I cannot wait to see what the UK's young innovators are already imagining and building."

The nationwide search comes at an important moment for the UK. Skills England projects that priority occupations - jobs identified as particularly important to the UK's skills needs - will require approximately 900,000 additional workers by 2030, a 15% increase and growth roughly 1.6 times faster than other occupations. By identifying, encouraging and connecting talented young innovators with STEM leaders and opportunities, the Festival aims to help inspire and prepare the next generation of the UK's STEM workforce.

Festival week will take place across four London venues: the Houses of Parliament, The Shard, RSA House and the Leake Street Tunnels.

The Festival's first announced partners include UK Parliament, Warwick Manufacturing Group, Warwick Business School, Oxford Brookes University, Cardiff & Vale University Health Board, micro:bit, and OPSWAT, with additional partners to be announced.

Festival Details

WHO:

Students ages 13-19 in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland

WHAT:

Applications for the UK's first National STEM Festival. Up to 40 National STEM Champions will be selected across four project categories, with travel and accommodation in London fully funded.

WHEN:

Applications open: Wednesday, 16 September 2026

Applications close: Sunday, 22 November 2026

Festival: 5-10 May 2027

Open Build Days (Public Access): 8-9 May 2027

WHERE:

London venues including the Houses of Parliament, The Shard, RSA House and the Leake Street Tunnels

HOW TO APPLY:

Visit: https://www.nationalstemfestival.com/apply-uk-2027

About National STEM Festival UK

The National STEM Festival UK edition, powered by EXPLR, is a national celebration of the next generation of innovators, bringing together exceptional students ages 13-19 from across the United Kingdom to showcase groundbreaking STEM projects addressing real-world challenges. The Festival connects young innovators with leaders across industry, government, education and science, providing a national platform to recognize their achievements, amplify their ideas and inspire the future of STEM.

Media Contact: Igor Merheim-Eyre, teamEXPLR@actumllc.com

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