Univar Solutions LLC: Univar Solutions Expands Homecare and Industrial Cleaning Portfolio with Dow Partnership in North America

Strengthened collaboration increases customer access to high-performing cleaning ingredients





DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Sept. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Univar Solutions USA LLC ("Univar Solutions" or "the Company"), through its Ingredients + Specialties (I+S) from Univar Solutions division, announced an expanded agreement with Dow (NYSE: DOW) to distribute advanced homecare and industrial cleaning specialty ingredients across the United States and Canada. The agreement enhances access to Dow's SupraCare line of polymers and specialty additives, providing formulators with innovative, multi-functional ingredients that support cleaning performance, formulation flexibility, and changing market expectations.

"Expanding our collaboration with Dow in North America with the SupraCare portfolio strengthens our ability to deliver differentiated chemistries that help improve cleaning efficacy, enhance formulation flexibility, and support the development of next generation homecare and industrial cleaning products," said Danny Kenyon, sales director, Homecare & Industrial Cleaning for Univar Solutions. "Our I+S from Univar Solutions team is committed to helping our customers innovate faster with high-performance, sustainable specialty ingredients that advance the future of the cleaning industry."

Designed for applications such as dishwashing and laundry care, Dow's SupraCare polymers and advanced additives provide performance benefits such as enhanced foaming, hard surface cleaning, improved sensory feel, and optimized softening. They also help improve formulation compatibility, enabling more efficient liquid and powder detergent systems.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Univar Solutions to bring more reliable, high-quality cleaning ingredients to the North American laundry and dish market," said Juan Pablo Watty, global cleaning platform director for Dow. "Consumers want products that offer stronger, longer-lasting performance, while businesses need quality results fast and at scale. Together, we are empowering customers with innovative solutions that deliver multi-functional benefits while meeting the need for growth, speed, and sustainability."

Backed by the technical resources of our specialty ingredients team, customers will benefit from a combination of market insights, technical expertise, and application-driven formulation support. Through its global Solution Center network, including a flagship homecare and industrial cleaning laboratory in Houston, Texas, the Company works closely with customers to accelerate product development and bring advanced cleaning technologies to market. Combined with Dow's expertise as a global leader in materials science and sustainable, high-performance chemistries, this collaboration will help customers bring advanced cleaning solutions to market faster.

Explore our homecare and industrial cleaning solutions and full portfolio of products and services available.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions is a leading global specialty chemical and ingredient distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world's leading producers. With one of the industry's largest private transportation fleets and technical sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools, the Company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. While fulfilling its purpose to help keep communities healthy, fed, clean, and safe, Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and focus on Growing Together. Learn more at univarsolutions.com.

About Ingredients + Specialties from Univar Solutions

Ingredients + Specialties from Univar Solutions brings the best products, people, and results to specialty customers and suppliers seeking to power modern life. By combining science, innovation, and deep expertise with a leading specialty portfolio, we help find the solutions needed to safely improve lives and communities across the globe. Learn more at?univarsolutions.com.

Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" under applicable law regarding financial and operating items relating to the Company's business. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seeks," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates" or other comparable terms. All forward-looking statements made in this communication are qualified by this cautionary language.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond the Company's control, that could result in expectations not being realized or could otherwise materially and adversely affect the Company's business, financial condition, results of operations or cash flows. Although the forward-looking statements are based on what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, we caution you that the forward-looking information presented in this communication is not a guarantee of future events or results, and that actual events or results may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this communication. For additional information regarding factors that could affect the Company, please see the Company's most recent annual report and other financial reports, including the information set forth under the caption "Risk Factors." Any forward-looking statements represent the Company's views only as of the date of this communication and should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any subsequent date, and the Company undertakes no obligation, other than as may be required by law, to update any forward-looking statement.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Media Relations

Dwayne Roark

+1 331-777-6031

mediarelations@univarsolutions.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e9613bbf-6faa-4ef1-89fb-7ffd7585bb0c