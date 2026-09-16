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PR Newswire
16.09.2026 10:18 Uhr
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Medius Appoints Maartje van Zadelhoff as Sales Director, Benelux

Seasoned SaaS sales leader brings 15+ years of regional expertise to drive AP automation growth across the Benelux market

AMSTERDAM, Netherlands, Sept. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Medius, a leading provider of AP automation and spend management solutions, today announced the appointment of Maartje van Zadelhoff as Sales Director for the Benelux region. In this role, she will lead Medius's commercial sales strategy and team across the Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg.

Van Zadelhoff joins Medius from Freshworks Technologies, where she served as Senior Sales Manager across Northern and Eastern Europe, delivering strong growth across the region. Prior to that, she spent five years at UiPath, rising to Regional Vice President of Commercial Sales for Benelux and the Nordics.

Her background spans enterprise SaaS, RPA, and financial process automation which is well-aligned with Medius's mission to help finance teams operate with greater efficiency and control.

Ash Botten, EVP of EMEA Sales, Medius, comments: "Maartje joins Medius at a time when we see growing demand for real-time insights, control, and fraud prevention. There's never been a more important time to deliver solutions that help finance teams lead with confidence. Her track record as a commercial leader will be instrumental in driving our growth in Benelux. Her deep relationships and experience across the Benelux market make her exceptionally well-placed to accelerate our momentum there."

For more information, please contact: Iraj Gillani at Fight or Flight iraj@fightorflight.com / Medius@fightorflight.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/medius/r/medius-appoints-maartje-van-zadelhoff-as-sales-director--benelux,c4396431

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/medius-appoints-maartje-van-zadelhoff-as-sales-director-benelux-302880338.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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