Researchers at the University of Nottingham in the United Kingdom have investigated how parapet height affects dust accumulation on rooftop PV systems. They found that parapet walls substantially alter rooftop airflow, but their effect on particle deposition depends on wind speed and particle size. "As rooftop solar expands worldwide, soiling is becoming an increasingly important operational issue," corresponding author Yupeng Wu told pv magazine. "Our work highlights that the building itself can influence that problem. Even a relatively simple feature such as a parapet wall can change the airflow ...

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