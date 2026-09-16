High Tide Resources Corp.: High Tide Reports 128.9 Metres of 30.2% Fe and 179.6 Metres of 26.7% Fe from Labrador West Iron Project

Drilling Continues to Push Mineralization Beyond Previous Limits

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2026 / High Tide Resources Corp. ("High Tide" or the "Company") (CSE:HTRC) is pleased to provide its second set of assay results (Table 1) from its flagship Labrador West Iron Project (the "Project" or "Property"). The Project is located 20 km northeast and adjacent to the Iron Ore Company of Canada's ("IOC", majority-owned by Rio Tinto) Carol Lake Mine complex in Labrador City, NL (Figure 7).

Table 1: Significant Iron Intercepts of Oxide-Facies Iron Formation

Drill Hole ID Easting Northing From (m) To (m) Core Length (m) Fe T %* 26LB0071 650799 5897018 7.2 136.0 128.9 30.2 171.2 218.8 47.6 24.9 261.5 277.8 16.3 24.8 26LB0072 651996 5896452 9.9 32.0 22.1 26.5 38.0 68.0 30.0 27.9 86.0 143.0 57.0 24.2 161.0 340.6 179.6 26.7 26LB0073 651302 5896672 13.3 40.0 26.7 26.0 45.9 112.0 66.1 25.0 131.1 194.0 62.9 26.9 232.2 265.7 33.4 24.2 26LB0076 651752 5896343 31.0 147.4 116.4 24.9 157.2 176.8 19.6 23.9 182.1 216.0 33.9 21.0 219.3 233.0 13.7 26.1 251.3 337.2 86.0 24.9 26LB0077 651360 5897295 8.7 47.1 38.3 28.3 77.0 155.0 78.0 25.1 198.5 211.1 12.6 28.0 26LB0083 652089 5897080 1.3 38.0 36.7 28.8 149.0 215.0 66.0 27.3

*Significant Fe T (%) values are weighted length averages of continuous total iron greater than 18% and allowing for intervals up to 9 metres in width below this grade.

True Widths are estimated to be 80 to 90% of drill core length

All holes were drilled vertical (-90 degrees) & UTM coordinates are NAD83 Zone 19N

Steve Roebuck, President & CEO of High Tide, commented: "Six more holes, six more hits with both grade and thickness - you can't ask for better. To date we have released the results from 13 drill holes that have all intersected iron oxide mineralization. Impressively, 11 of the drill holes have been outside the existing resource boundary and will be very beneficial when it comes time for the updated mineral resource estimate later this year. Drilling to the northeast has found particularly fertile ground as DDH 26LB0072 demonstrates with over 77% of the 347m drill hole returning greater than 20% FeT which is well above the cut-off used in the existing mineral resource estimate."

The Company has now completed 25 drill holes, with two more in progress. Total drilling exceeds 6150 metres of HQ & NQ core, averaging roughly 250 metres per hole. Drill collar locations and section lines are shown on Figure 1, with vertical long section views (looking toward the northwest) shown on Figures 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Figure 1. Labrador West Project - Plan map showing current mineral resource outline boundary, surface trace of vertical sections and location of the six drill holes reported here (red font & red dots) and the seven drill holes (black font & black dots with red circles) reported August 31, 2026.

Figure 2. Labrador West Project - Long section A - A' - assays in red font are reported here and assays in black font have been previously reported.

Figure 3. Labrador West Project - Long section B - B' - assays in red font are reported here and assays in black font have been previously reported.

Figure 4. Labrador West Project - Long section C - C' assays in red font are reported here and assays in black font have been previously reported.

Figure 5. Labrador West Project - Long section D - D' assays in red font are reported here and assays in black font have been previously reported.

Figure 6. Labrador West Project - Long section E - E' - assays in red font are reported here.

Assays were completed at Activation Laboratories ("ActLabs") in Ancaster Ontario, which is independent of High Tide. At ActLabs, analysis followed a specific sample preparation protocol and analysis regime. In addition, sample standards were submitted every 20th sample to ensure quality control and quality assurance consistent with CIM best practice methods.

Hydroelectric Power, Iron and the Western Labrador Trough Infrastructure Advantage

On July 21, 2026, the governments of Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec and Canada jointly announced a new power generation and transmission agreement, under which the federal government committed over $1 billion to the construction of a Labrador West transmission line necessary to open new mining and other industrial projects in the Labrador Trough.

The Labrador Trough of western Labrador and adjoining Quebec constitutes Canada's primary iron producing district and is host to world-class deposits that have been mined for more than half a century. These have produced over 2 billion tonnes of iron ore to date and are considered to have very significant growth potential. The high quality of the deposits in the region allows for a wide range in product diversity, which includes premium concentrate and pellets, both blast furnace and direct reduction grades.

The Labrador West Iron Project is strategically located near the mining communities of Wabush and Labrador City in the province of Newfoundland & Labrador and Fermont, Quebec. The area is home to Champion Iron's shovel-ready Kami Deposit and Bloom Lake Mine, ArcelorMittal's Mont-Wright Mine, Tacora Resources' Scully Mine and Rio Tinto IOC's Carol Lake Mine.

The Wabush and Labrador City region is very well served with skilled labour and a highway as well as access to abundant low-cost hydroelectricity and a common carrier railway. The railway has 80 million tonnes per year of capacity for transport of iron products to the deep-water port of Sept-Îles, Quebec, which provides year-round access to global markets.

About High Tide

High Tide is focused on and committed to the development of mineral projects critical to infrastructure development using industry best practices combined with a strong social licence from local communities. High Tide owns a 100% interest in the Labrador West Iron Project which hosts a NI 43-101 Inferred mineral resource of 655 Mt at 28.84% Fe, as set out in the Company's technical report dated April 6, 2023 and is located adjacent to IOC's Carol Lake Mine in Labrador City, NL. This resource is exposed at surface and was pit constrained for an open-pit mining scenario. The Technical Report was filed on SEDAR on April 6, 2023, and was authored by Ryan Kressall, M.Sc., P.Geo., Matthew Herrington, M.Sc., P.Geo., Catherine Pelletier, P.Eng., and Jeffrey Cassoff, P.Eng.

The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Lac Pegma copper-nickel-cobalt deposit located 50 kilometres southeast of Fermont, Quebec.

Further details on the Company, including the NI 43-101 technical report on the Labrador West Iron property can be found on the Company's website at www.hightideresources.com.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been approved by Steve Roebuck, P.Geo., Director, President and CEO of High Tide, who is a Qualified Person as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects."

For further information, please contact:

Steve Roebuck, P.Geo.

Director, President & CEO

Email: sroebuck@hightideresources.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward looking information

This news release includes statements ("forward-looking statements") containing "forward-looking information" which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, those concerning: developing the Labrador West Iron Project into the next stage of development, any expectation of growth of the Company's mineral resource or its potential, the planned construction of the Labrador west transmission line and any benefits which may be derived by the Company therefrom, the Company's objectives, goals or future plans, statements, exploration results, potential mineralization, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: commodity prices, supply chain disruptions, any failure of the Labrador West transmission line to progress as currently expected or at all, restrictions on labour and workplace attendance and local and international travel, failure to receive requisite approvals in respect of the foregoing, failure to identify addition or expand mineral resources, failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves, the inability to complete a feasibility study which recommends a production decision, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, inability to fulfill the duty to accommodate First Nations and other indigenous peoples, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR+. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable law.

Figure 7: Labrador West Iron Ore Project location map

SOURCE: High Tide Resources Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/high-tide-reports-128.9-metres-of-30.2-fe-and-179.6-metres-of-26.7-fe-from-labrad-1221458