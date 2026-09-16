Limited Edition: 500 Units. Every Component Taken to Black.

Barcelona, Spain--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2026) - Stark Future has announced the VARG SM Sköll, a numbered limited edition of 500 units based on the VARG SM. The Sköll runs the full ALPHA specification, 80 hp with tunable Dynamic Traction Control, adds 3D-printed titanium footpegs and a complete titanium bolt kit for a 1.1 kg saving, and takes every eligible component on the motorcycle to black. At a claimed 123.4 kg it is the lightest VARG SM built to date.

The sun sets. The hunt begins. In Norse mythology, Sköll is the wolf that hunts the sun, drawing closer with every dawn until the final chase devours the light. The all-blacked-out VARG SM SKÖLL rides in that same darkness: 500 wolves, blacked out, built to chase anything ahead of them.

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Far from positioning the Sköll as an entirely new platform, Stark retains the core chassis architecture, structural 7.2 kWh battery pack, single-speed drive system, and carbon-fibre-sleeved motor with an integrated inverter that define the VARG SM.

What is new is a 1.1 kg weight reduction achieved entirely through titanium, the full ALPHA power and traction-control specication, standard, individually engraved and triple clamps, and a component-level blackout that goes considerably further than a paint option.

The footpegs are 3D-printed in titanium, saving 140 g against standard OEM items. A full titanium bolt kit saves a further 900 g. The total reduction is 1.1 kg / 2.4 lb, taking claimed weight from 124.5 kg on the standard VARG SM to 123.4 kg.

Because these weight reductions focus on controls and fasteners rather than unsprung or rotating mass, wheel control and damping response remain unchanged. Instead, the reduced total mass lowers overall vehicle inertia, enhancing agility during quick transitions and making it noticeably easier to lighten the front wheel.

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Through a combination of anodizing, powder-coating, and deep-black treatments, every viable component receives a stealth nish: the upper and lower triple clamps,steering stem and retaining nut, swingarm, motor housing and side covers, inverter body and casing, docking station, handlebar map switch, and charging port cap.

The top and bottom triple clamps are black anodized and carry the limited-edition engraving.

The 520 RK MXU ultra-wide-ring chain keeps its gold nish against a 7075 T6 rear sprocket, standing out as the sole element intentionally left without a black treatment.

CHASSIS AND GEOMETRY

High-strength steel frame with a carbon-bre front subframe. Rake is 26.1°, wheelbase 147.1 cm (57.9"), ground clearance 31.2 cm (12.3") and seat height 93.5 cm (36.8"). Geometry is unchanged from the standard VARG SM.

SUSPENSION

KYB throughout. The fork is a 48 mm closed-cartridge coil-spring unit, adjustable for compression and rebound damping, with 290 mm (11.4") of travel. The rear shock is a triple adjuster with spring preload, separate high- and low-speed compression, and rebound damping, giving 303 mm (11.9") of rear wheel travel.

As with every VARG, spring rates are selected to the rider's weight at point of order rather than supplied to a single standard setting.





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BRAKES AND TYRES

Brembo brakes: a 320 mm front disc with a four-piston caliper, and a 220 mm rear disc with a single-piston caliper. A handlebar-mounted rear brake is available as an option.

Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tyres in 120/70-17 and 140/70-17. Australian-market machines are supplied with Anlas Grip Plus.

POWERTRAIN AND ELECTRONICS

80 hp peak, with 914 Nm (674 lb-ft) measured at the rear wheel. Drive is single-speed, no gearbox and no clutch between motor and tyre. Dynamic Traction Control is included across the ride modes and is fully tunable, as are power curves and regenerative braking, with mode changes available from the handlebar while riding.





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The 7.2 kWh battery operates at 420 V and functions as a structural member. Claimed range is 183 km (113 miles)* urban, 118 km (73 miles)* suburban, and 81 km under WMTC. Charging is via Stark's 3.3 kW portable unit: two hours at 240 V, three and a half at 120 V, from a standard household outlet or an AC car charger with an adapter.

The Arkenstone display provides turn-by-turn navigation on and off road, offline maps, GPX recording and playback, lap and session timing, and over-the-air updates. Crawl Mode for reversing and layered digital security are carried over.

HOMOLOGATION AND AVAILABILITY

The VARG SM Sköll is road-legal. As with the standard SM, continuous-power measurement makes it A1-licence compatible in Europe, and car-licence eligible in selected Southern European markets.

Limited to 500 units worldwide with no second production run. First deliveries from October 2026.

Press kit Imagery

Overall Media Kit

FULL TECHNICAL SPECIFICATION

SPECIFICATION STARK VARG SM SKÖLL Colour Sköll Black, every eligible component powder-coated, anodized or nished in deep black Production run 500 units worldwide. No second production run Claimed weight 123.4 kg / 272 lb (1.1 kg lighter than the standard VARG SM at 124.5 kg) Peak power 80 hp (ALPHA) Torque 914 Nm / 674 lb-ft at the rear wheel Motor Carbon-bre-sleeved SPM, integrated inverter, 360 V Transmission Single-speed. No gearbox, no clutch Battery 7.2 kWh, 420 V, honeycomb magnesium case, structural Charger 3.3 kW, 16 A, 120/240 V. 2 h at 240 V, 3.5 h at 120 V Range 183 km (113 mi) urban*, 118 km (73 mi) suburban*, 81 km WMTC Frame High-strength steel, carbon-bre front subframe Front suspension KYB 48 mm closed-cartridge coil-spring fork. Compression and rebound adjustable. 290 mm / 11.4" travel Rear suspension KYB triple-adjuster shock. Spring preload, high- and low-speed compression, damping. 303 mm / 11.9" wheel travel Front brake Brembo, 320 mm disc, four-piston caliper Rear brake Brembo, 220 mm disc, single-piston caliper. Optional handlebar-mounted rear brake Tyres Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV, 120/70-17 front, 140/70-17 rear (Anlas Grip Plus, AUS only) Rake 26.1° Wheelbase 147.1 cm / 57.9" Ground clearance 31.2 cm / 12.3" Seat height 93.5 cm / 36.8" Seat Simil-Alcantara cover Footpegs 3D-printed titanium (-140 g / -0.31 lb) Fasteners Full titanium bolt kit (-900 g / -1.98 lb) Triple clamps Black anodized, limited-edition engraving, individually numbered

SPECIFICATION STARK VARG SM SKÖLL Final drive RK MXU UW-ring gold 520 chain, 7075 T6 rear sprocket Traction control Dynamic Traction Control, included across ride modes, fully tunable Display Arkenstone - Android-based, waterproof, shock-resistant. Navigation, GPX, laps, OTA updates Homologation Road-legal. A1-licence compatible in Europe; car-licence eligible in selected Southern European markets Price C14,990 / $14,990 / £12,990 / AUD 21,990 First deliveries October 2026 *WMTC

About Stark Future:

Stark Future is a Barcelona-based premium electric motorcycle and technology manufacturer building zero-emissions machines that outperform combustion equivalents. Founded in 2020, the company combines advanced engineering with world-class design. Its flagship VARG platform represents the most powerful motocross, enduro, and supermoto motorcycles ever created, and Stark races at the highest level worldwide, including FIM SuperEnduro, Hard Enduro, EnduroGP, and the World Supercross Championship. Stark Future's mission is to accelerate the industry's shift toward sustainability by delivering uncompromising technology and performance.

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