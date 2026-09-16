Renewable energy (RE) plus large hydro-based power generation capacity increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~12% since March 2014 and stood at 296 GW as of August 2026, constituting ~53% of the overall power generating capacity, led by strong policy support and improving tariff competitiveness. The solar power segment remained the key driver of capacity addition in the RE sector, with installed capacity increasing from less than 3 GW in March 2014 to 168 GW in August 2026. In anticipation of healthy growth prospects, India's solar photovoltaic (PV) module manufacturing capacity ...

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