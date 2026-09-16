An international research group has developed a novel strategy to improve self-assembled monolayers (SAMs) used as hole-transport layers in inverted perovskite solar cells. The method, called symmetry-breaking co-assembly (SBC), combines symmetric and asymmetric molecules to suppress aggregation and improve surface coverage. "Rather than synthesizing complex and costly asymmetric molecules, we achieve the benefits of molecular asymmetry by co-assembling a widely used symmetric SAM (MeO-2PACz) with a simple asymmetric conjugated molecule (DTCA)," corresponding author Tom Wu told pv magazine. "This ...

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