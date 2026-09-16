From ESS News Chinese battery maker Hithium held a product launch for its next sodium-ion energy storage solution, announcing the 8Power N4.0MWh, a 4 MWh sodium-ion energy storage system equipped with the new high-capacity 8Cell N785Ah sodium-ion battery, representing a huge step up in capacity that's been achieved in less than two years. In the launch, Hithium also announced that while its timeline is starting with utility-scale storage, it will expand from utility-scale storage into commercial and industrial and residential products, bringing more battery chemistry options to businesses and ...

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