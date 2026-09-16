Broadhead to help propel Taktile's global growth amid surging demand for AI-powered decisioning in banking and insurance

Taktile, the leader in AI transformation for financial institutions, today announced it has hired engineering veteran James Broadhead as its chief technology officer.

Broadhead, who is based in Dublin, Ireland, most recently worked at Databricks and brings nearly 15 years of experience in software engineering and development, including at X (Twitter), Neon and MongoDB. At Neon, Broadhead led engineering through exponential growth of the platform driven by Agentic software development, more than tripling company revenue before its acquisition by Databricks.

"Taktile is growing rapidly across global markets, and James' leadership will be instrumental as we expand our R&D function and global footprint," said Taktile CEO and co-founder Maik Taro Wehmeyer. "James' extensive background and expertise in engineering will take Taktile to the next level in powering mission-critical financial decisions at scale with AI."

Alongside this appointment, Taktile co-founder and current chief product and technology officer Maximilian Eber will assume the role of president to focus on the company's strategic direction. In addition, Thomas Piani, who has been leading Taktile's product and design teams for over two years, is being promoted to chief product officer.

"James is the right leader to take the helm of our engineering team," said Taktile co-founder Maximilian Eber. "He knows what it takes to build technology for the world's most demanding enterprises, and his experience offers a unique perspective on how products need to evolve as AI agents reliably take on more complex decisions in financial services."

In his capacity as chief technology officer, Broadhead will oversee Taktile's engineering teams and systems, ensuring the company is equipped to scale as highly regulated industries accelerate AI adoption and navigate increasingly complex compliance requirements at scale.

"I am thrilled to join Taktile at such a pivotal moment to help architect the best AI infrastructure for today's financial institutions," said Broadhead, Taktile CTO. "Taktile has built a modern, cloud-native serverless platform that is already proven in production with leading financial enterprises. I'm excited to build on that foundation and help Taktile usher in the next era of AI for banking and insurance where reproducibility, reliability and efficiency at scale matter most."

More than 200 customers use Taktile to power hundreds of millions of decisions, deploying AI across highly regulated financial workflows. This appointment follows Taktile's strong growth trajectory, including its recent $110 million Series C led by Goldman Sachs, and advances its mission to power AI transformation in financial institutions.

About Taktile

Taktile enables banks and insurers to transform into AI-native organizations that are increasingly powered by autonomous agents. With our modular Agentic Decision Platform, customers combine AI agents, rules, relevant context, and human oversight to safely automate and optimize their decisions-approving more customers, reimbursing claims instantly, and financing every business worth funding. Founded in 2020, Taktile powers millions of decisions daily for institutions including Allianz, Mercury, Monzo, and Faire. With offices in New York, London, Berlin, São Paulo, and Ia?i, the company has raised $184M from Goldman Sachs Growth Equity, Index Ventures, Tiger Global, Balderton Capital, and Y Combinator.

Learn more at taktile.com.

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Nadia Bovy

nadia.bovy@taktile.com