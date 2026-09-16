Next-generation Chemifarm more than doubles Chemputation capacity, enabling hyperscale chemistry and materials discovery

New Chemify Genesis system enables world-model-guided chemical design and closed-loop discovery

Series B extension and grants bring total funding to ca. £110 million ($150 million)

Chemify, the deep-tech pioneer of Chemputation, an end-to-end approach combining AI with robotic synthesis for molecular and materials discovery, has received £22 million ($29.7 million) in grants from Scottish Enterprise and the UK Government. The funding will support a significant expansion of Chemify's capacity to digitize molecular discovery, synthesis and scale-up through a new, second-generation Chemifarm. The expansion will establish Chemify as the first Chemistry Hyperscaler and increase its capacity to deliver closed-loop chemistry to partners across pharmaceuticals, speciality chemicals and advanced materials.

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Scientists at Chemify's first Chemifarm in Glasgow work on the discovery and synthesis of new molecules. Chemify just received £22 million ($29.7 million) in grants from Scottish Enterprise and the UK Government to more than double its digital chemistry research and development capacity. The expansion will establish Chemify as the first Chemistry Hyperscaler and vastly increase its ability to deliver closed-loop chemistry through Chemputation to partners across pharmaceuticals, specialty chemicals and advanced materials (Chris James photo).

The grant package includes £16 million ($21.6 million) from Scottish Enterprise and £6 million ($8.1 million) from the UK Government. Chemify's previously announced Series B funding has also been extended to £51.9 million ($70 million), taking total funding secured to more than £110 million ($150 million). The expansion will increase Chemify's Scottish workforce from 152 employees to around 450 over the next three years, creating up to 300 jobs and safeguarding a further 100.

"Just one year ago, our first Chemifarm in Glasgow proved that Chemputation works by grounding AI-enabled drug discovery in physical synthesis and improving the design and makeability of new molecules and materials," said Lee Cronin, CEO and Founder of Chemify. "The additional funding will enable us to hyperscale chemistry, expand our next-generation Chemifarm and advance our Chemify Genesis system to vastly increase our capacity to create new molecules, materials and medicines and bespoke datasets."

Scottish Enterprise Chief Executive Adrian Gillespie said, "Chemify's investment is a powerful vote of confidence in Scotland as a place to scale innovative deep-tech businesses. It will accelerate the company's growth and create exciting opportunities across chemistry, advanced manufacturing and life sciences sectors. Having supported Chemify since 2023, I'm excited to see Lee and his team continue to choose Scotland for their expansion. It underlines the strength of Scotland's innovation environment and the calibre of companies growing here. By backing ambitious, scaling businesses like Chemify, we're helping world-leading Scottish science make a bigger impact globally."

UK Science Minister Chris McDonald said,"Chemify is changing the way that drugs are discovered by using artificial intelligence and robotics. They are doing this right here in Britain, which gives us the best opportunity to access new treatments earlier and make and sell drugs for the rest of the world. The decisions we have taken in our industrial strategy are helping companies like Chemify to start here in the UK, grow here and stay here. It is a big change from the past when many of our world leading science discoveries were commercialised overseas. We are aiming to have the third biggest life sciences industry in the world, and the biggest in Europe by 2035. It's is one of the ways that we will help people across the country to get decent well paid jobs."

Founded as a spinout from the University of GlasgowChemify is pioneering the robotic digitization of chemistry and materials science by building tailored world models for our partners that can deliver discoveries across small-molecule medicines and advanced materials through Chemify Genesis, powered by Chemputation. The platform translates target molecules into executable, makeable chemical code that runs directly on robotic synthesis systems designed in Chemify's engineering lab, creating a fully digital Design-Make-Test-Analyze cycle.

The newly launched Chemify Genesis engine integrates Chemputation with AI for closed-loop discovery, synthesis and scale-up. The fully integrated system is the first world model for chemistry, building a continuously evolving map of molecules, reactions, their conditions and the boundaries of what is makeable from every experiment, including successes, failures and partial outcomes. For partners, world-model-guided design with Genesis makes the discovery of novel molecules more informed and efficient with every iteration.

Chemify's next-generation Chemifarm, expected online later this year, is a major leap forward in scale, in speed, and in what it can build. It follows the company's first Chemifarm, which launched last year in Maryhill, Glasgow, and has run around the clock ever since under strong partner demand. The new facility expands on that foundation with a larger footprint of automated systems and streamlined workflows, driving higher throughput and faster program advancement, plus new design and synthesis capabilities that let Chemify build exclusive molecular models for partners. Chemify Genesis extends this further, giving partners secure remote access to Chemify's systems without ever exposing their intellectual property. The buildout doesn't stop here: Chemify plans additional Chemifarms in other countries, including the United States, over the coming years.

Chemify's new headquarters is in the Health Innovation Hub in Govan, part of the Glasgow Riverside Innovation District. The 87,000-square-foot hub opened in March and was designed to support the growth of precision medicine and digital health companies. Located beside Queen Elizabeth University Hospital within Glasgow's Clinical Innovation Zone, the facility brings together researchers, clinicians, entrepreneurs and industry partners to accelerate the translation of scientific discovery into patient care.

Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Tourism and Transport Stephen Flynn said, "Scotland is a global centre for life sciences innovation and advanced manufacturing. This significant investment and creation of up to 300 highly skilled jobs at Chemify in Glasgow is a major boost for our economy and will help grow one of Scotland's most important and dynamic sectors. By supporting pioneering companies such as Chemify, we are reinforcing Scotland's position at the forefront of scientific discovery and next generation technologies, while helping deliver the ambitions set out in our Life Sciences Strategy, including growing the sector's contribution to £25 billion by 2035."

About Chemify

Chemify, the first Chemistry Hyperscaler, is reimagining the discovery and synthesis of novel molecules for medicines and advanced materials by turning digital code into physical compounds through Chemputation, its fusion of robotics and AI. Headquartered in Glasgow, Scotland, the company was founded by Lee Cronin to digitize chemistry at global scale for the benefit of humanity. Learn more at Chemify.io and follow Chemify on LinkedIn and X.

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Tim Ingersoll

Linnden Communications

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