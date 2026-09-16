Brainomix Selected for Prestigious Future Fifty Scale-Up Programme

Brainomix joins the UK's leading scale-up programme, alongside some of the country's most promising and growth-focused technology companies

Future Fifty selection recognizes Brainomix's continued growth, innovation and international impact in AI-powered medical imaging

OXFORD, England and CHICAGO, Sept. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brainomix, a global leader in AI-powered medical imaging, today announced that it has been selected to join Future Fifty, the UK's most prestigious scale-up programme, recognizing the company as one of the country's most high-potential technology businesses.

Future Fifty, delivered by Tech Nation and Founders Forum Group, is an invitation-only programme supporting the UK's most promising scaling companies. The programme has supported 30% of all UK tech unicorns and 40% of the country's decacorns - including Revolut and Wise - and has become a recognized milestone for some of the UK's most successful technology companies.

Brainomix joins the latest Future Fifty cohort alongside 24 other UK-based companies spanning 10 sectors, including AI, healthtech, biotech, fintech, energy and advanced manufacturing. Collectively, the companies have raised £1.47 billion and employ more than 3,800 people.

Carolyn Dawson OBE, CEO of Founders Forum Group, said: "Every year, more exciting companies build in the UK and Future Fifty is here to champion them and support their growth. These 25 founders are building in some of the most important sectors out there. We built this programme to back them with the connections, insights and global exposure they need to scale on their own terms - while making sure the UK keeps producing companies that compete on the world stage."

The selection marks another significant milestone in Brainomix's growth as it scales its AI-powered imaging technologies across international markets. The company's technologies are already helping clinicians extract greater insight from medical images to support more informed treatment decisions in stroke and lung diseases, with its Brainomix 360 Stroke and e-Lung now deployed across healthcare systems globally.

"We are incredibly proud to be joining the Future Fifty community," said Dr Michalis Papadakis, CEO and Co-Founder of Brainomix. "Being selected alongside some of the UK's most forward-thinking and high-potential technology companies is a tremendous recognition of what our team has built and the impact we are working to deliver.

"Brainomix was founded on the belief that AI can unlock new possibilities from medical imaging and ultimately help more patients receive the right treatment at the right time. As we continue to scale internationally, Future Fifty provides an exceptional network and community from which we can learn, build new relationships and accelerate our ambitions."

The Future Fifty selection follows a period of significant growth and momentum for Brainomix. The company has secured £49 million in private and public funding, achieved more than 30 FDA, CE and other major regulatory clearances across its technology portfolio, while expanding its operations to more than 20 countries. This growing international footprint reflects the increasing adoption of Brainomix's AI-powered imaging solutions and the company's ambition to establish its technology as a global standard for more precise, data-driven treatment decisions.

As Brainomix continues to scale, the company is investing in the further development of its imaging platforms, expanding its presence in key international markets and building partnerships across healthcare and life sciences. Its inclusion in Future Fifty provides an important platform to connect with fellow high-growth companies, industry leaders and international networks as Brainomix enters its next phase of growth.

About Brainomix

Brainomix is a global pioneer in AI-powered medical imaging, transforming medical images into actionable insights to enable more precise treatment decisions in stroke and lung disease. Founded as a spinout from the University of Oxford, Brainomix brings AI-powered precision medicine into clinical practice across more than 20 countries. Its flagship Brainomix 360 Stroke platform supports acute stroke assessment throughout the patient pathway and has been shown to expand patient access to life- and disability-saving stroke treatments. Brainomix 360 e-Lung is an FDA-cleared, CE-marked AI-powered imaging software platform that automatically identifies and quantifies features on CT lung scans using a configured clinical workflow. Quantification of CT features can enable clinicians to more easily identify visual changes over multiple timepoints.

To learn more about Brainomix and its technology visit www.brainomix.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts

At the company

Jeff Wyrtzen, Chief Marketing Officer

jwyrtzen@brainomix.com

T +44 (0)1865 582730

Media Enquiries

USA

Jordyn Temperato

LifeSci Communications

BrainomixMedia@lifescicomms.com



UK & Europe Media Enquiries

Sue Charles

Charles Consultants

sue@charles-consultants.com

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